Target After-Christmas 2016 Sale: Shoppers Can Find Storage And Organization Items, Holiday Decor At Deep Discounts

Target was one of the biggest destinations throughout the holiday shopping season, and now the retailer is hoping to attract the after-Christmas crowd by offering big deals on organiation items, holiday decor, and thousands of clearance items.

Even though the holiday shopping season is growing longer every year, creeping earlier and earlier into November, retailers are still doing their best to bring the weary shoppers out one last time before their winter hibernation sets in. That means stores are offering some very deep savings in their after-Christmas sales, and Target is one of those leading the way.

As the Oxford Eagle noted, Target’s deals cut across a number of areas.

“Save up to 50-percent on more than 1,000 clearance items,” the report noted. “Save an extra 20-percent on many clothes, shoes and accessories.”

And Target is doing its best to help shoppers who might be overwhelmed with Christmas gifts and not enough room to store them all. The store is offering a deal to save $5 on $25 in storage or organization items. This is also a well-timed deal to catch shoppers looking to get an early jump on the New Year’s resolutions to get more organized around the house.

The after-Christmas sales are also a great time to pick up holiday decor that went unsold in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The December 26 sales at Target start with 50 percent off holiday items, but as the week stretches on many stores will slash prices even more liberally, so by the end of the week prices could be down 75 percent or more.

If you’re looking to make a big holiday purchase, like an artificial tree, it’s best not to wait and check out the sales as early as possible, because once the stock is gone from the shelves the sales will be over.

But even with the deep discounts Target is offering for its after-Christmas 2016 sale, retail experts warn that there may be even bigger savings ahead on some items. The National Retail Federation noted that flat-screen televisions are not a good buy during the after-Christmas sales, even if the prices go down a bit. That’s because we’re just a few weeks away from one of the biggest television events of the year — the Super Bowl — and retailers will try to entice football fans with even lower prices starting around the end of January.

There are some other areas to avoid, like the more designer brand names, experts warn.

“The great buys are on the after-Christmas wear, the coats, the hats and boots will be marked down considerably,” Melissa Martin told SILive.com last year. “But stay away from those luxury coat brands, like North Face, because those [prices] usually don’t go down regardless.”

The bulk of the best deals in after-Christmas sales come from things like toys and electronics that didn’t sell well enough over the holiday season. Retailers are growing more desperate to get them off the shelves, so shoppers can make out quite well if they’re willing to hunt a bit for their deals.

Because many of the biggest deals at Target’s after-Christmas sale come from the clearance bin, shoppers will also want to keep time on their side. The earlier they can get to the store the better, and Target is offering a bit of help in that regard. Most locations will be opening at 7 a.m. on December 26 to give shoppers more of a head start.

Those who want to check out the full after-Christmas 2016 sales from Target can look over the weekly ad and clearance items here.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]