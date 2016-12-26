‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Struggles, Mariah Gets Suspicious Of Hilary, Nick And Chelsea Connect, And The Abbott-Winters Foundation Gala Sparks Drama

What’s coming up next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers tease that Dylan will continue to struggle over Christian as he throws himself into his new case and Hilary will rattle Mariah as she heads back to the GC Buzz. Ashley will be dealing with Ravi’s affections and she’ll propose a deal to Victor while a big Abbott-Winters Foundation event takes place. What else can viewers expect during the week of December 26?

SheKnows Soaps shares that Nikki and Victor will fawn over Christian as Nick warns his mother not to read too much into the visit he orchestrated between the baby, Sharon, and Dylan. In the aftermath of the visit, Young and Restless spoilers detail that Sharon will be feeling rather hopeful while her husband is struggling. He’ll head off to work and Nikki will show up to talk about Faith and the situation with Christian. Nikki will voice her hopes that the visit will bring her two sons together again, and she is left irritated when Sharon seems hesitant.

Hilary and Jack will connect and catch up and they’ll work on plans for the Abbott-Winters Foundation gala. Lily will question Devon about the state of things with his wife and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she’ll be quite agitated to hear that Devon and Hilary have smoothed things over. Soon Lily and Neil learn that there is an issue with the venue for the gala and soon everybody will be scrambling to pin down a new location.

Nick and Dylan will cross paths and while Dylan seems to hope that the visit with Christian will lead to additional opportunities, he’s left feeling disheartened when Nick says that he’s worried about confusing the baby and states that nothing has changed in the current arrangement. Dylan will later return home and Sharon will have reason to worry as she sees her husband imagining that the baby is there, while Nick will sit with Christian in the park and talk about Sage and how he’ll work to make sure he’s the only father the baby will need.

Ashley has a secret admirer in Ravi and Young and Restless spoilers share that she’ll rave about his work and be relatively oblivious to his romantic interest in her. Jack will tease her about it, but she’ll note that she’s focused on the Jabot Go app and later Ravi will be irked when he tries to ask Ashley something and she brushes him off. Viewers aren’t quite sure where things are headed on this front, but it certainly seems that something is up.

Ashley will go to see Victor, noting that she has a proposition to run by him, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that they will soon be making a deal of some sort. Mariah will be working at the GC Buzz and will be a bit rattled as Hilary returns and reclaims her position, and Soap Central indicates that quite soon Mariah will become certain that Hilary set up her fall. Things are going to get quite intense between these two ladies this week and it sounds as if Hilary may not come out on top as Mariah will be intent on exacting revenge.

Despite all of the tensions between Billy and Jack in recent months, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Jack will defend his brother in some matter. Dylan will head to Miami for the dangerous case he is working on and Jack will find himself in the position of having to coordinate a deal with Victor. Someone from Victor’s romantic past will be popping up and looking for help and Victoria is going to be facing a surprise.

Lauren is scrambling to keep Michael from finding out how much trouble Fenmore’s is in, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that Gloria will do some snooping and expose her daughter-in-law’s secret. Chelsea and Nick will spend New Year’s Eve together with the kids, and it seems that they will find themselves about to kiss as midnight strikes.

Both Nick and Chelsea are struggling over the losses they’ve endured this past year and they are both sad heading into the New Year alone. Their friendship has been moving toward a romance for a while now, but Young and Restless spoilers tease that this dynamic may end up shifting again soon.

Will Dylan get killed as he works on this new case and will that pave the way for Nick to reunite with Sharon and leave Chelsea out in the cold? What deal is on the horizon that involves Victor, Jack, and Ashley? What will Mariah do to Hilary once she figures out that her fall during the live GC Buzz broadcast was a setup? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will be intense this week and fans won’t want to miss any of the action.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]