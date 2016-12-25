Prince George Adorably Enjoys His Christmas Treats As Royal Family Attends Service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended service on Christmas morning, and they couldn’t be any cuter!

The three-year-old prince was photographed as he enjoyed a candy cane as he left the church service. CBS News said the little boy “stole the show” as he ate his holiday treat.

“Prince George stole the show as he left St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, sucking on a candy cane following the Christmas Day service.”

The site also included photos of Prince George eating his Christmas candy, as well as a shot of the entire royal family arriving at church. The family of four all wore button-down coats to battle against the cold weather. However, Queen Elizabeth stayed home in bed as she overcomes a heavy cold, Buckingham Palace said.

“The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery. Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day.”

The news came much to the dismay of the public as people gather to get a glimpse of the royals attending service, CBS News said.

“It is extremely rare for Elizabeth to miss the service, which is a cornerstone of the royal family’s Christmas celebrations and brings the monarch into contact with local residents who gather outside for a glimpse of her.”

However, the public did get a good look at the adorable royal kids as they partook in the Christmas traditions. The Telegraph covered the service, saying Princess Charlotte also got a Christmas treat but poked hers into the ground as the family left the church. However, her brother was eager to enjoy his candy as he unwrapped it before even getting to the car.

“While Princess Charlotte poked her cane into the ground, Prince George had already managed to unwrap his and eagerly sucked it as he was led back to the waiting cars by the Duke.”

Fans were happy to see the royal kids this year as they’ve absent in the past. The Telegraph said Kate Middleton told crowds Prince George would have been too noisy to attend past services, but she seems to have changed her mind this year as she took both children.

“Last year, well-wishers waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham were left disappointed after neither Prince George nor Princess Charlotte attended the Christmas Day service.”

In fact, the prince decided to sit with his parents throughout the service while Princess Charlotte went to make crafts with other kids.

“Some of the children left the service mid-way through to do some festive craftwork. Prince George chose to sit in the pews alongside his father while Princess Charlotte was said to be ushered into a nearby creche.”

So far, fans only got a glimpse of the royal’s Christmas through the photos shared by CBS News and the Telegraph. Kensington Palace has yet to post photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte celebrating on Christmas day. Glamour also reported on the royal children attending their first Christmas mass. The site said the family looked like a Christmas card come to life as they matched in coordinated coats.

“What is immediately apparent from the excursion’s pictures is that the royal family is just so darn coordinated. They actually look like a Christmas card come to life: Princess Charlotte teamed up with her mama in mulberry and Prince George and his dad stepped out looking dapper in classic smoky grays.”

The royal family was quite the sight as they strolled in their fashionable coats, with Kate wearing one from 2013.

“Kate’s wearing a Hobbs fur-collar coat that she first wore in 2013.”

The public also seemed eager to copy Prince George’s style as People reported his Christmas coat sold out within hours. Fans are now waiting to see more photos from the royal family’s Christmas after their trip to church made headlines.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images]