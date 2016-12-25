Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo To Spend New Year’s Eve Together, ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Actors Get Set For KBS Drama Awards

What better way to start the New Year than with a loved one?

The countdown has begun for the next big “SongSong” moment. The Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have confirmed their participation at the KBS Drama Awards, which will be held in Yeouido, South Korea, on December 31.

The star-studded ceremony will extend through the night, which means Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will be spending the New Year’s eve in each other’s company.

Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite couple walk hand-in-hand once more. The last time the couple was spotted together was during Song Hye-kyo’s fan meeting on November 13.

During the 52nd Baeksang Awards in June this year, the “SongSong” couple walked together holding hands. It was a sight to behold. The actors won two awards each, according to IB Times.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo won the Popularity Award and the Global Star Award for their roles as Yoo-Shi-jin and Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun. The military romance gained global recognition, thereby winning the Grand Award in the Television category.

found this statement of JK months ago, im pretty sure he'll be the happiest if HK's going to win a major award on the 31st ???? #SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/iqOA9ziExN — lady song ???? (@wickedlasss) December 15, 2016

Hopefully, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will win the awards for the best actor and actress once again. This time around, the competition is fierce. Song Joong-ki has been nominated for the Best Actor Award, but he will be competing against talented actors such as Park Shin-yang, Sung Hoon, Park Bo-gum, Kim Woo-bin, and Kim Sung-oh.

However, fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are confident that their favorite actors will win the Best Couple Award doled out by KBS too.

Recently, actor Park Bo-gum, a friend of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, referred to the stars as the “almighty couple.”

The chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was so magical in Descendants of the Sun that the viewers began to wonder if the couple was dating in real life too.

The intense love story between a soldier and a doctor captured the hearts of many. Song Joong-ki himself admitted that his role as Captain Yoo-Shi-jin was challenging.

Although Song Joong-ki was busy shooting the movie Battleship Island, he always made time for any activity pertaining to Descendants of the Sun. The South Korean heartthrob, who played the charming Captain Yoo-Shi-jin in Descendants of the Sun, said that his role as a soldier is memorable and he loved working with the cast and crew of the K-drama, which went on to become a global blockbuster.

Referring to his character in Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki said the following.

“I like the fact that my role was like that of a phoenix. In the beginning, we were under the impression that Descendants of the Sun was a melodrama. Writers Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok have immense respect for the artists, and have added strength to the characters in the drama.”

As for Song Hye-kyo, the script of Descendants of the Sun was a page-turner.

“When I read the script for the first time, I found I could read it as fast as if it were a comic book. That’s when I realized it would be a fun drama that many people would fall in love with. The relationship between a doctor and a soldier intrigued me,” she said.

Descendants of the Sun became such a worldwide hit that it started making global headlines. According to Forbes, the drama’s popularity quickly paid off its $11 million production cost, which was funded by Chinese companies.

Just after five episodes, the drama touched the top spot with about 30 percent of the country’s audience glued to the TV screens. According to research firm Nielsen Korea, the 11th episode of Descendants of the Sun was viewed by 34.3 percent of the audience in South Korea’s capital and reached a record 40.9 percent rating.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]