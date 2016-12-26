Nostradamus Predictions 2017: From Adolf Hitler To Princess Diana, Have Past Predictions Been Accurate?

Quatrains that Nostradamus have written are believed to have predicted many things, and when looking forward to the year 2017 we can already see that the recent rise of Donald Trump, as the Inquisitr has reported, is just one of the many things that this seer has foretold. As the seer Nostradamus made nearly a thousand predictions, what is his track record like and have many of his past predictions come true?

Nostradamus was able to accurately predict the Great Fire of London, as Trending Post reports. This fire ripped through London between the days of September 2 to September 5, 1666, and burned down the houses of 70,000 of the city’s 80,000 residents. This is one of Nostradamus’s Quatrains that seems fairly straightforward.

“The blood of the just will be demanded of London,

Burnt by the fire in the year 66.”

Nostradamus also was able to pinpoint the death of King Henry II, as well as the cause of the king’s death. Henry II, born in 1519 and King of France, was an avid hunter. In June 1559, Nostradamus warned Henry of possible complications that could arise if he took place in a jousting event. Regardless of these warnings, on June 30, 1559, Henry went to the Hotel des Tournelles for a jousting match. King Henry was wounded in the eye when jousting with Comte de Montgomery and despite every possible medical intervention, died of septicemia on July 10.

In Century 1, Quatrain 35, Nostradamus describes this very event. Both Henry II and Comte de Montgomery were using shields with lions pictured on them.

“The young lion will overcome the older one,

On the field of combat in a single battle;

He will pierce his eyes through a golden cage,

Two wounds made one, then he dies a cruel death.”

Nostradamus was also allegedly able to foresee the French Revolution in Century 1, Quatrain 14. The French Revolution was extremely long-lived and continued for 10 years, from 1789 to 1799. The monarchy was abolished, the king was swiftly executed and there were changes both radical and social during this time period.

“From the enslaved people, songs, chants and demands,

The princes and lords are held captive in prisons:

In the future by such headless idiots

These will be taken as divine utterances.”

It is Century 2, Quatrain 57, that describes the execution of King Louis XVI on January 21, 1793. Louis was tried by the National Convention and after being found guilty of committing the crime of treason, faced execution by the guillotine.

“Before the war comes,

the great wall will fall,

The King will be executed, his death coming too soon will be lamented.

The guards will swim in blood,

Near the River Seine the soil will be bloodied.”

It is thought that Nostradamus was also able to predict the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler. Hitler, however, is referred to as “Hister” in Nostradamus’s Quatrains. Nostradamus famously described this child as being born to poor people, as Hitler’s parents were. It also describes a man who will “by his speech seduce a great multitude.” He also described how people would eventually turn against Hister when he said that the “greater part of the battlefield will be against Hister.”

There are even some who believe that Princess Diana’s death was foretold by Nostradamus. Your Technology Zone described how Diana’s death on August 31, 1997 was described by the seer when he said, “The penultimate of the surname of Prophet will take Diana for his day and rest.” It will be remembered that Diana rode in the car with her boyfriend, Dodi al-Fayed, the son of a man named Mohamed.

There are even Quatrains that are thought to have shown the assassination of John F. Kennedy in advance, as well as the events of 9/11. While many of these Quatrains are spoken in riddle form, when analyzed they are thought by many to predict future events. It is good to look at past predictions of Nostradamus when looking to future 2017 predictions of his in order to see if they are accurate and faithful to events.

