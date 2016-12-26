Jennifer Lawrence Spread Christmas Cheer To Children Stuck In Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence knows that Christmas is really about giving, rather than receiving. Although it’s always nice to have a few gifts to unwrap during the holidays, true joy comes from our service to others. That’s why Lawrence took time out from her busy schedule to spread a little holiday cheer on Christmas Eve in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to The Courier-Journal, Jennifer Lawrence visited Norton’s Children’s Hospital to meet with some of the patients and staff members.

This isn’t the first time that Lawrence has visited this particular hospital, though her visits aren’t usually known to the media. A media representative for Norton wasn’t even aware that Lawrence was planning on visiting this Christmas.

Jennifer and Norton Children’s Hospital have a long history together. Jennifer donated $2 million dollars to the hospital this past February, in order to construct the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

While we admire Jennifer for her selflessness and generosity, she’s not the only star that has thought of others this Christmas.

Selena Gomez, who took a break from the spotlight earlier this year to focus on her health, put her own issues aside in the name of charity. The 24-year-old singer/actress took a few hours out of her day to put some smiles on the children’s faces at Cook Children’s Medical Center, located in Fort Worth, Texas.

A source revealed to E! News that the Wizards of Waverly Place star chatted and decorated cookies with 14 children.

Selena Gomez has flown under the radar for much of 2016 to deal with health complications due to Lupus. In August, Gomez gave a statement to E!

It read, in part, “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

Selena has definitely stayed true to her word. Aside from this very special visit, she hasn’t made many public appearances this year.

A photo posted by Paula Ramsey (@ramseyps) on Dec 24, 2016, at 10:59 am PST

Last but not least, Liam Payne, one-fifth of the hugely successful British boy band, One Direction was also bit with charity bug. Payne reportedly sent hundreds of gifts and cards to the sick children at New Cross Hospital who would spend Christmas hooked up to machines, instead of at home with their friends and family. New Cross Hospital is located in Wolverhampton and is the same hospital that the singer was born in two decades ago.

A hospital representative spilled the beans to Yahoo and revealed that Liam’s management contacted the hospital to set up the charitable arrangement.

“I got a call from someone who works with Liam asking if it was okay for the gifts to be delivered,” said Leanne Bodd, coordinator of Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust. “Of course I was delighted to and we set about arranging it.”

“We just want to say a huge thank you to Liam for this wonderful gesture and also to everyone who has helped the Charity this past year,” added Leanne.

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Payne, and Selena Gomez’s good deeds this holiday season are excellent examples of how we should treat those less fortunate than ourselves, not only during the holidays, but all year long.