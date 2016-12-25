Netflix January 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Next Month

Netflix has announced the movies and television shows that will be added to the mix in January, giving Netflix users something to look forward to as the New Year quikly approaches.
Each month, Netflix releases a complete list of titles that will be coming to, and leaving the streaming service the following month. Superman fans will be excited to know that all four Christopher Reeve Superman film will be available January 1, along with E.T., a family-favorite film that is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Shining, Braveheart, Boogie Nights, Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never, and the next film in the Disney contract Alice Through the Looking Glass will also be available, among others.
What’s coming to #Netflix in January 2017? Justin Bieber’s documentary & more https://t.co/DWgyilQicE
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 15, 2016
Along with your favorite movies and television series, Netflix will also be releasing several original shows in January. A new adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf will be available, along with the second seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender and HOME. Another Netflix original you can look forward to is Frontier, which is a Canadian production set in the “18th century and is about the control of wealth and power in the North American fur trade.”
Other Netflix originals include: Coin Heist (2017), Degrassi: Next Class, One Day at a Time, Tarzan and Jane, We’re Lalaloopsy, Clinical (2017), Take the 10 (2017), iBOY (2017), and The Investigator: A British Crime Story.
Check out the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in January below.
Netflix’s new arrivals in January 2017: https://t.co/8Yyr3sKz3O pic.twitter.com/zBbLUNAdWM
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 22, 2016
Coming to Netflix in January 2017:
January 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Ocean’s Twelve
Real Detective: Season 1
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV
Superman: The Movie
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss
Trudell
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
Here’s what you will find on Netflix in 2017! https://t.co/13OOKKHppR pic.twitter.com/9vToqno83f
— IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2016
January 3
It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
January 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
January 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones
Under the Shadow
January 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Alice Through The Looking Glass
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan (Season 1)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
Netflix 2017: what’s coming up in January? https://t.co/DDl7XfMLO3 pic.twitter.com/7L2qAM4yGG
— BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) December 15, 2016
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
January 25
Era el cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
Are you excited about Netflix’s newest additions? What do you plan on watching first? Leave your comments below.
Click here to see what’s leaving Netflix in January.
[Featured Image by ibreakstock/Shutterstock.com]