Netflix January 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Next Month

Netflix has announced the movies and television shows that will be added to the mix in January, giving Netflix users something to look forward to as the New Year quikly approaches.

Each month, Netflix releases a complete list of titles that will be coming to, and leaving the streaming service the following month. Superman fans will be excited to know that all four Christopher Reeve Superman film will be available January 1, along with E.T., a family-favorite film that is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Shining, Braveheart, Boogie Nights, Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never, and the next film in the Disney contract Alice Through the Looking Glass will also be available, among others.

Along with your favorite movies and television series, Netflix will also be releasing several original shows in January. A new adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf will be available, along with the second seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender and HOME. Another Netflix original you can look forward to is Frontier, which is a Canadian production set in the “18th century and is about the control of wealth and power in the North American fur trade.”

Other Netflix originals include: Coin Heist (2017), Degrassi: Next Class, One Day at a Time, Tarzan and Jane, We’re Lalaloopsy, Clinical (2017), Take the 10 (2017), iBOY (2017), and The Investigator: A British Crime Story.

Check out the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in January below.

Coming to Netflix in January 2017:

January 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2002)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

January 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

January 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico (Season 1)

One Day at a Time (Season 1)

Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

January 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow

January 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan (Season 1)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier (Season 1)

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

Bates Motel (Season 4)

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 25

Era el cielo

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)

iBOY

Kazoops! (Season 2)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street (Season 4)

Are you excited about Netflix’s newest additions? What do you plan on watching first? Leave your comments below.

