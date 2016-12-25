‘Final Fantasy XV’ Review: Does Square Enix Have Its Greatest Installment With Noctis & Crew? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bryan Star and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

By now, many have had the opportunity to get their hands on Final Fantasy XV.

It’s been 10 years since the beginning of this Final Fantasy journey. Finally, we’re graced with the finished product that Square Enix has so vigorously been working on and changing to add to the experience. If you’re wondering if Final Fantasy XV is worth the purchase, the answer is yes.

From the beginning, the game captures you with its main menu. The night sky is lit up with stars, the Final Fantasy XV logo is fashioned into artwork, previous titles done the same way. We’re tossed into the fray of Noctis and crew, though the story is told with a flashback to accompany the main intro. From there, we’re introduced to our protagonist and his friends. It’s easy to tell that they’ve developed a friendship over time, and it shows through interaction.

Final Fantasy XV – One longtime series fan’s review – https://t.co/bo6CMQrXw6 pic.twitter.com/St8xxS8u3w — omega level (@omegalevel) December 15, 2016

While the characters are more than likable, the plot seems to be lackluster in its overall experience. According to The Independent, Noctis and his friends are what save a frustrating plot. Admittedly, it isn’t a plot that we haven’t seen before. Noctis is a prince, destined for an adventure that will lead him and the others to new heights against a kingdom that threatens his home. Gladeo, the muscle of the group, lends a certain protection over Noctis as they engage enemies on the battlefield. Ignis is the “mentor” of the crew, responsible for assigning tactics at moments before fights. Prompto, the most “childish” of the group, provides humor and takes photos to capture moments.

The Final Fantasy XV gameplay has been changed over the years, and the end result is beautiful. The days of turn-based combat are mostly gone, though a system is set in place to allow as close an experience as possible. All actions, by default, are executed without delay. The AP system, designed to increase the stats and abilities of Noctis and the others, is designed so that players can build the group’s tactics how they desire. However, the downside lies in how easy it appears to abuse AP gains. A report by iTech Post details how to farm AP while away from your controller, lessening the difficulty of Final Fantasy XV. Of course, this is all optional. There are some battles that are difficult nonetheless.

The New Game + patch is now available for Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN). https://t.co/WSRgQgXZfM pic.twitter.com/0djFRl8cgq — Game Informer (@gameinformer) December 21, 2016

The true issue with Final Fantasy XV is in its camera and angles. The game is beautiful. Every environment is beautiful, and sights that are far off in the distance manage to maintain a gorgeous setting. However, the camera gets stuck at points and causes obscure points at which a player views Noctis. While a patch is able to fix this, there are multiple instances where such hiccups can take away from being fully captivated by XV and all it has to offer. It’s irritating to jump when Noctis is standing in front of an interactive object or door.

Ultimately, Final Fantasy XV shines in comparison to previous installments. The magic system, while a little overwhelming at first, is a fresh take on the more ranged fighting that Noctis and the others can do. Battles are a mix between a walk in the park and frustratingly hard, though nothing that would cause a player to break their controller. The fact that Final Fantasy XV is also a standalone game makes it easy to consider. From beginning to end, there’s something for everyone to take away from the epic adventure between a prince and his friends.

How do you feel about Final Fantasy XV? Do you believe that the game matched its hype? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]