‘Days Of Our Lives’: Chad And Abigail To Work On Marriage – But There Is A Catch [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans want to know if Chad and Abigail will reconcile or if he will continue his new romance with Gabi Hernandez. Spoilers have been released by executive producer Ken Corday. It turns out that “Chabby” fans are in luck. The two will work on their marriage. However, there is a catch.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know the details on what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Abigail was about to leave Salem after realizing that Chad had moved on with Gabi. Another factor that led to her decision was JJ losing his girlfriend over keeping Abby’s secret. However, she went into the DiMera mansion to say goodbye to Thomas and while there, Chad walked in. Suddenly, fans were facing a “Chabby” reunion, but not in the way that viewers were hoping for.

After Abigail explained things to Chad DiMera, Thomas started to cry. She had just finished telling Chad that she couldn’t be the wife that he needed. He asked if she could be Thomas’ mother. In response to this, Abby went to hold and comfort her baby boy.

So, what is going to happen with Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives now that she is back? In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday revealed DOOL spoilers. One of those has to do with “Chabby.”

“We have the makings of a good triangle. Chad and Abigail try to rebuild their marriage, but it’s anything but smooth sailing as he and Gabi still have unresolved feelings for one another. He is being pulled in two different directions and it’s a quandary.”

This does sound like good news for fans of Chad and Abigail. Until now, rumors swirled that “Chabby” was not going to make it. Some thought that Chad was going to pick Gabi over his wife. Or there was that audition tape rumor that led some to believe that Abigail would walk away from her marriage. This doesn’t guarantee that Chad and Abby will be together forever. However, it does give viewers some hope that they will at least try.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for 2017 include Hope Brady finding out that Stefano DiMera’s body is not in its grave. This is going to lead several other characters to Prague for some sort of mystery. Eventually, Marlena Evans will figure out that she is the key to all of this. Also, Hope’s life will continue to be in danger while she is in prison.

"If you just give up now… if you wish you were dead, you would let him win. And you can't let him win." ???? #ChabbyReunion #Days pic.twitter.com/PcjsFTTvwp — Chad&AbbyFans (@TeamChabby) December 23, 2016

Ken Corday also revealed that Eric Brady is coming back to Salem. He will come to someone’s assistance, but it was not revealed who it would be. As for Deimos and Nicole, he will propose marriage. Unfortunately, her happiness will not last long because she will be accused of attempted murder. Regarding her baby, Chloe Lane will wake up from her coma still holding on to the secret. Her mother, Nancy, will help Chloe keep the truth from Nicole.

“Chloe awakens from her coma at long last, and Brady and Deimos are determined to find out if Nicole is the mother of baby Holly. Nancy does her best to keep her daughter’s secret from coming out. As far as Nicole, we felt it was important for the character development to give her a child and play those beats.”

What do you think of what executive producer Ken Corday had to say about Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? Are you looking forward to seeing “Chabby” get back together? How will Chad DiMera handle his romance with Gabi Hernandez? What are your thoughts regarding the other Salem residents? Keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]