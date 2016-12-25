Kendall And Kylie Jenner Turn The Heat Up In Their Christmas Eve Outfits

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stole the show on Saturday while attending their mother’s annual Christmas Eve party. The girls both wore stunning— and sparkly— outfits to the party and posted plenty of photos for fans.

Kendall posted a photo to Instagram showing Polaroids taken of her during the evening. The 21-year-old model put her long legs on display in strapless mini-dress that packed plenty of glitz for the holiday.

last night with Mike A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kylie showed off her curves in a black body suit covered in what appears to be sequins. She wore her hair down and wore soft makeup as she put the focus on her “Krismas” outfit.

Krismas ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

Kylie posted a second photo showcasing her ample backside as she showed off a bit of side boob as well. She later took to Instagram to post a photo with boyfriend Tyga as the two happily celebrated with her family and his son, King. The sisters shared several SnapChats that showed them dancing and singing as music played in the background.

Older sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also got in the holiday spirit with glittery gowns. Khloe wore a long sleeve mini-dress that put her recent weight loss on full display. She posted a photo showing her giving Santa a kiss as she celebrated with her family. The 32-year-old Kardashian had flown back from Ohio to spend the evening with her siblings but promptly boarded a flight back later Saturday night to spend Christmas with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kim could be seen on Khloe’s SnapChat wearing a cleavage-baring golden gown and lip ring. Photos of her surfaced on Instagram as she enjoyed a soda and corndog at the party. It was one of the first glimpses of Kim fans have got since she went silent on social media following her Paris robbery.

#TeenVybeCelebs :: #KimKardashianWest at the #KardashianJenner 2016 Christmas Eve party last night. #TeenVybe #TeenVybeMagazine A photo posted by TeenVybe Magazine™ (@teenvybeja) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:34pm PST

People reported on the Christmas Eve party, calling it a glamorous celebration as Kim made a rare appearance.

“Kim, 36, was all dolled up for the festive fete in a solid-gold, curve-hugging dress with a whimsical hemline, a thick black choker and a tiny silver lip ring.”

Kylie shared videos of the Kardashians’ Christmas morning on SnapChat as well. The family can be seen wearing matching pajamas as they exchange presents. Also in attendance for the Christmas festivities was Scott Disick, Tyga, and his son. However, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were not seen in any of the family’s photos or videos. The couple has yet to post on social media as well.

But their absence didn’t seem to bring the rest of the Kardashian crew down as they rang in the holiday with luxurious gifts and gorgeous outfits. Kris Jenner and her mother, Mary Jo, were each gifted a classic Thunderbird car in true Kardashian fashion. Kylie received several purses among a pile of presents from Tyga. Kendall received a white Italian Greyhound puppy from Kylie as she gushed over the new addition to the family.

Kylie also released a steamy video on Sunday, which features Tyga. Jenner gets completely nude in the short film and turns the heat up with shower scenes. People reported on the video, referring to it as present for her fans.

“Jenner’s secret project was filmed over a month ago in Los Angeles, and premiered on Christmas Day as a little surprise gift for the world.”

Despite having recently released semi-nude photos for her Kylie Jenner Shop launch and in celebration of Tyga’s 27th birthday, Kylie still surprises fans with her outfits of choice. If there’s one thing the Jenner sisters are good at, it’s surprising fans with risqué photos and sexy outfits.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]