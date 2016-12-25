Teen Mom Who Went Missing For Three Weeks Is Found Safe On Christmas Eve

A young mom from South Carolina, 19-year-old Haleigh Grogan, went missing over three weeks ago after dropping her son off with her mother. The young woman would remain missing until the frantic grandmother posted a plea for her safe return on social media. The family says Haleigh’s return was a blessing and that they can now enjoy Christmas together as a family.

WSPA reported that 19-year-old Haleigh Grogan went missing on November 30. The young mother was at a friend’s house before vanishing without picking up her son from his grandmother’s house.

According to the Daily Mail, Haleigh dropped her son off with her mother Glenda Worley Clinkscales and went to a friend’s house. However, instead of returning to pick up the child, Haleigh would vanish. Clinkscales contacted authorities and local authorities in Anderson, South Carolina, and missing posters were created. Despite the posters and police attempts to locate Haleigh, she would remain missing for nearly a month.

South Carolina 19yo Haleigh B. Grogan, missing since Nov 30, found safe on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/3eTmeW9Ox9 — Bob Harrod Missing (@findbobharrod) December 25, 2016

Haleigh’s family says that she was not heard from or seen at any point during her disappearance so they were hoping her friends and those in the community could provide answers. In a last desperate attempt for Haleigh’s return, Clinkscales posted a plea on Facebook asking her friends to share any and all information related to Haleigh’s whereabouts. It seems the plea worked and Haleigh was found safe on Christmas Eve. Clinkscales noted that Haleigh was found but that the family would not be answering questions about Haleigh’s disappearance or time away.

“Haleigh has been found and is safe. Words cannot say how much I appreciate the thousands of people who have prayed for her, looked for her and anything else that contributed to helping to find her. However I won’t go in to details and answer questions. Its a blessing that we can now enjoy Christmas. Please respect that. I love you all and thank you soooooo much! Merry Christmas.”

Instead, Clinkscales said the family would be enjoying Christmas together and that they hope people can respect their request for privacy during this time. Reports indicate that the young mother was found 15 miles away from her home in Iva and had been reunited with her son.

Fortunately for the family of Haleigh Grogan, the young mother was found without injury. The police reports indicate she was located at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and was in good health and condition.

[Featured Image by Haleigh Grogan / Facebook]