Running Late? Here’s A List Of Restaurants And Stores Open On Christmas Day

Need to go on a last minute run? Here’s a few places that will be open on Christmas Day.
The following restaurants will be open Christmas Day:
Waffle House: Waffle House will remain open 24 hours as usual on Christmas.
The Big Guy manning the grill @WaffleHouse. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/IA5v0fdkbx
— Pat Warner (@WHCulture) December 25, 2016
Shakey’s Pizza: Get a Christmas slice at Shakey’s from noon to 9 p.m.
Burger King: Most BK locations will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Domino’s: Domino’s Pizza will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Hooters: Hooters will stay open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Whether naughty or nice, we've got the perfect gift. Buy $25 in gift cards & get $5 in Bonus Bucks #HappyHoolidays ???? pic.twitter.com/UYXrH173DO
— Hooters (@Hooters) December 8, 2016
Maggiano’s Little Italy: Maggiano’s will be open between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Panera Bread: Most Panera locations will be open until 6 p.m.
Red Robbin: Most Red Robbin locations will stay open until 6 p.m.
PF Changs: In the mood for Chinese? PF Changs will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Subway: Subway will be open until 6 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jack in the Box: Jack in the Box will be open during regular hours Christmas Day.
Golden Corral: Golden Corral will have special Christmas hours that vary based on location.
McDonald’s: You may be able to snag a Big Mac on Christmas Day, depending on your location.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Feeling like some Christmas Day sports? Several B-Dubs locations will be open on Christmas Day.
Ruth’s Chris: Select Ruth’s Chris locations will be open on Christmas Day.
Cracker Barrel: CB is open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.
Chart House: Most Chart House locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.
TGIF Friday’s: TGIF will remain open on Christmas Day.
McCormick & Schmick’s: Apparently, McCormick & Schmick’s is open every day of the year.
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/UgZNVqnRB5
— McCormick&Schmick's (@McandSchmicks) December 25, 2016
IHOP: Breakfast is always a good idea. IHOP will be serving pancake lovers 24-hours a day, as usual.
YAS! Buy a $25 gift card in-restaurant by 1/31/17 for a $5 coupon! Restrictions apply. See details here: https://t.co/EP8k3jrFLy pic.twitter.com/JaGDc8w64x
— IHOP (@IHOP) December 23, 2016
Boston Market: Select Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day.
Panda Express: Several Panda Express locations will remain open on Christmas Day, depending on location.
Steak ‘N Shake: Steak ‘N Shake will remain open on Christmas Day; call for hours.
California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations will be open Christmas Day.
Buca di Beppo: Most Buca location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Select Dunkin’ locations will have limited hours on Christmas Day.
And you think you’re busy this time of year? ???????? #OOTD pic.twitter.com/IYNgx1zNRW
— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) December 22, 2016
Denny’s: Denny’s will also be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Starbucks: Starbucks will be able to take care of all of your caffeine needs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Applebee’s will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., nationwide
The following retail stores will be open Christmas Day:
Barnes & Noble: B&N will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location.
Family Dollar: FD will remain open on Christmas Day.
Sam’s Club: Sam’s will remain open until 6 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Bed, Bath and Beyond will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Big Lots: Big Lots will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Macy’s: Macy’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas day.
#MerryChristmas! Hope everyone has a wonderful holiday. pic.twitter.com/4wwLCLy0wU
— Macy's (@Macys) December 25, 2016
The following convenience stores will be open Christmas Day:
CVS: CVS will remain open on Christmas Day.
Walgreens: Walgreens will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Rite Aid: Rite Aid will also run as usual on Christmas Day.
7-Eleven: 7-Eleven will remain open on Christmas Day.
Sheetz: Sheetz will remain open on Christmas Day.
While it’s important to note who will be open on Christmas Day, here’s a few stores that will definitely be closed on Dec. 25:
Walmart
Kohl’s
Kmart
Dec. 26 is considered a federal holiday, so you’ll have to wait to go to the bank, the post office, and DMV.
[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]