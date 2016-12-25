Running Late? Here’s A List Of Restaurants And Stores Open On Christmas Day

Need to go on a last minute run? Here’s a few places that will be open on Christmas Day.

The following restaurants will be open Christmas Day:

Waffle House: Waffle House will remain open 24 hours as usual on Christmas.

Shakey’s Pizza: Get a Christmas slice at Shakey’s from noon to 9 p.m.

Burger King: Most BK locations will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Domino’s: Domino’s Pizza will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Hooters: Hooters will stay open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Maggiano’s will be open between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Panera Bread: Most Panera locations will be open until 6 p.m.

Red Robbin: Most Red Robbin locations will stay open until 6 p.m.

PF Changs: In the mood for Chinese? PF Changs will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Subway: Subway will be open until 6 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jack in the Box: Jack in the Box will be open during regular hours Christmas Day.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will have special Christmas hours that vary based on location.

McDonald’s: You may be able to snag a Big Mac on Christmas Day, depending on your location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Feeling like some Christmas Day sports? Several B-Dubs locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Ruth’s Chris: Select Ruth’s Chris locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel: CB is open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chart House: Most Chart House locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

TGIF Friday’s: TGIF will remain open on Christmas Day.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Apparently, McCormick & Schmick’s is open every day of the year.

IHOP: Breakfast is always a good idea. IHOP will be serving pancake lovers 24-hours a day, as usual.

Boston Market: Select Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Panda Express: Several Panda Express locations will remain open on Christmas Day, depending on location.

Steak ‘N Shake: Steak ‘N Shake will remain open on Christmas Day; call for hours.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations will be open Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo: Most Buca location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Select Dunkin’ locations will have limited hours on Christmas Day.

Denny’s: Denny’s will also be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Starbucks will be able to take care of all of your caffeine needs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Applebee’s will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., nationwide

The following retail stores will be open Christmas Day:

Barnes & Noble: B&N will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location.

Family Dollar: FD will remain open on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s will remain open until 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Bed, Bath and Beyond will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Big Lots: Big Lots will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Macy’s: Macy’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas day.

The following convenience stores will be open Christmas Day:

CVS: CVS will remain open on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Walgreens will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Rite Aid: Rite Aid will also run as usual on Christmas Day.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven will remain open on Christmas Day.

Sheetz: Sheetz will remain open on Christmas Day.

While it’s important to note who will be open on Christmas Day, here’s a few stores that will definitely be closed on Dec. 25:

Walmart

Kohl’s

Kmart

Dec. 26 is considered a federal holiday, so you’ll have to wait to go to the bank, the post office, and DMV.

