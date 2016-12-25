‘Proud Robosexual’ Plans To Marry Robot When It’s Legal

A reported “robosexual” is attracting attention for her relationship with a 3-D printed lover that she made all by herself. The Daily Mail reports that the French woman, named Lilly, intends on marrying her robotic boyfriend, as soon as their type of marriage is legally recognized in France. Meanwhile, she’s having a wonderful time showing off her unorthodox romance.

Lilly invented her fiancee, whom she has named “InMoovator,” by using a 3-D printer and sheer ingenuity. Of course, the robot doesn’t look much like a human being — and Lilly is okay with that. The French woman has explained that she is turned off by skin-to-skin contact with human beings and is instead sexually attracted to robots. She says that this is something that she realized about herself when she was just 19-years-old.

WAT? French woman reveals she’s in love with a robot. Calls herself a “proud robosexual” and wants to marry it. https://t.co/y7804i1jje pic.twitter.com/3i6oXfLKOR — Asa J???????? (@asamjulian) December 23, 2016

The woman has grown to be proud of her sexual orientation — referring to herself as a robosexual. She says “I’m a proud robosexual. We don’t hurt anybody. We are just happy.” On Twitter, she has even taken on the name of her robotic creation, referring to herself as “Lilly InMoovator.” She has been living with the robot she created for around a year now and claims that the two of them are engaged. Of course, she hasn’t specified on who exactly popped the big question.

‘Robosexual’ wants to marry the robot she built for reasons every woman can relate to https://t.co/AT3GMU4asE pic.twitter.com/EEdJ3CkCqG — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 24, 2016

This isn’t the first time a robosexual relationship has garnered attention. In fact, 2015 saw the first legal robot wedding in Japan. The Daily Mail reports that two robots tied the knot last year as the first of its kind. Prior to that, in 2013, a man attracted international attention when he “married” a synthetic love doll.

Right; that’s me done for the week-end. Looks like @Davecat may be snowed in with me! That’s a shame. *winks to camera* — Sidore Kuroneko (@leahtype) December 12, 2016

The Atlantic reports that a man named “Davecat” is not only married to a lovedoll but he lives in a polyamorous relationship with a secondary doll as well. These so-called “Real Dolls” cost around $6,000. Not only does he maintain a “realistic” relationship with both of his dolls, they both have social media personalities, and interact with Davecat (and others) even today.

Off for a bit! @Davecat needs his sushi, and meanwhile Lenka and I will be sorting our wardrobe. *grabs pickaxes and miner’s helmets* — Sidore Kuroneko (@leahtype) December 17, 2016

Davecat and Lilly aren’t the only robosexuals out there. In fact, so-called “sex robot experts” believe that humans will be able to marry robots in as few as 35 years. Dr. David Levy believes that the first legitimate (legally recognized) marriage between a human and a robot may come before the year 2050. If that’s the case, then people like Lilly will certainly have something to rejoice.

Showing off: Azu-chan and me, from 2011. I should probably post this to my tumblr instead. pic.twitter.com/jWSaP2kWA9 — Sidore Kuroneko (@leahtype) February 7, 2015

As unorthodox as Lilly’s relationship is with her 3-D printed robot fiancee, she says that her loved ones are accepting of it. Nonetheless, and to no surprise, not everyone in her life is completely understanding of it. After all, she has traded in a conventional life of finding a human flesh-husband, for the otherwise seemingly sterile life of being a robosexual. However, she says that her and “InMoovator” aren’t hurting anyone.

“I’m really and only attracted by the robots.”

