Donald Trump, Transition Team Slammed For Carl Paladino Offensive Obama Comments, Here’s Why

Carl Paladino has caused quite an uproar over the past few days with the controversial comments he’s made about President Obama and his family. Now, Donald Trump and his transition team are also being criticized. The problems reportedly began on Friday, Dec. 23. Paladino found himself at the center of controversy after his seemingly offensive, racially charged comments about President Obama and the First Lady were published by Artvoice, a weekly Buffalo newspaper.

When asked what he’d like to happen in 2017, the one-time Republican candidate for governor of New York was quoted saying, “Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Hereford,” in reference to the Hereford cattle breed, reports The NY Times. He also reportedly wished death on President Obama saying he “hoped the disease killed the president,” according to the publication.

Carl Paladino, a Trump ally, said Michelle Obama should be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe" https://t.co/xihOJ8fqr4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 24, 2016

However, he didn’t stop there. He also made an offensive comment toward First Lady Michelle Obama. Like many others who have made similar offensive comments, Carl Paladino compared the First Lady to a gorilla.

“I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,” he said.

As expected, Carl Paladino has sparked outrage and drawn criticism from many different directions. From outraged Democrats to Republicans, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump’s transition team and even his own son, Paladino has been widely ridiculed for his unfiltered perspective and brash words.

Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. My wish this season is for unity.

Full statement pic.twitter.com/ZHgsrHmHbp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 23, 2016

In fact, the president-elect’s transition team has also made an effort to dissociate from Carl Paladino. Since many of Trump’s supporters have been categorized as racists, his association with Paladino has raised even more speculation now that his true opinion has been made public. So, the transition team has made an effort to denounce the comments.

“Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse,” the transition team said in a statement, per The Washington Post.

I call on all Trump supporters and staffers to denounce the comments of Carl Paladino. If not I assume you stand with Paladino's filth. — CoryBooker2020 (@CBooker2020) December 24, 2016

Although most agree the comments are, indeed, racist, Carl Paladino has a different perspective of the statements. In fact, he actually defended his comments and insist it has nothing to do with racism. He also accused the press of embellishing the statement. “It has nothing to do with race,” Paladino said. “That’s the typical stance of the press when they can’t otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked. It’s about 2 progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in 8 years,” he added.

Despite the statement released by Trump’s transition team, Carl Paladino has made it clear he’ll always give his honest opinion. He also revealed how he thinks the President-elect feels about his comments. “I don’t think Mr. Trump particularly cares what I have to say,” Paladino said. “He knows me. I was active with him, and I still am active with him. And that’s it. I’ll say what I feel like saying.”

Carl Paladino’s response to the criticism has led many to believe Trump’s transition team released their statement as a form of damage control and nothing more. Despite the effort, many Americans just aren’t convinced Trump doesn’t share the same sentiments as Paladino since he has not personally denounced the comments. Of course, Paladino has also been slammed on social media.

Check out some of the comments posted to Twitter:

In the last 12 hours, Trump has taken to twitter to jocularly boast alongside Putin, but hasn't denounced his racist friend Carl Paladino. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 24, 2016

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. When you return to Twitter, may I suggest you personally denounce the repulsive comments of your friend Carl Paladino? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 24, 2016

I'm SO ANGRY at Reps spreading their racism & hatred & never being held accountable. CARL PALADINO, YOU'RE THE MOST DISGUSTING SLEAZE I KNOW pic.twitter.com/YOBSqZb1yt — #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) December 23, 2016

Do you think Donald Trump shares the same sentiments as Carl Paladino or should he have flatly denounced the comments? Was the transition team’s statement a form of damage control? Share your thoughts.

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]