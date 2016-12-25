Khloe Kardashian Skips Traditional Family Christmas Dinner To Be In Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian was a no-show for her family’s traditional Christmas dinner, instead spending the holiday in Cleveland with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The veteran forward and his defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Sunday against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rival Golden State Warriors, and word is that Kardashian was somewhere in the vicinity.

The 32-year-old reality TV star was on hand in Los Angeles for mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party on Saturday, but as soon as that was over, she hopped on a private jet bound for Ohio.

Early Sunday, Kardashian posted an assortment of photos to Snapchat of her and Thompson opening gifts from her family, including Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“If you cant’ tell….my mom loves him,” Khloe captioned one of the posts.

Kardashian and the younger Thompson have been publicly dating since early last summer, and in recent months appear to be growing even closer.

The 61-year-old Jenner even recently let slip that her daughter now has a home in Cleveland, meaning her and the 25-year-old Thompson may already be living together.

“We love these so much that he also recreated it at Khloe’s house in Cleveland this year,” Jenner recently oozed as she hung Christmas decorations.

The always-talkative momager than suddenly turned coy, offering no further details about her daughter’s living arrangement.

It’s been a busy and trying time for the still-young couple, who are also dealing with Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, recently giving birth to their son, Prince Oliver Craig Thompson.

The proud father has been reported to have been on-hand in Los Angeles for the birth of his son, but soon after that, boarded a plane back to Cleveland arranged for him by Kardashian.

“Khloe’s having fun with him right now and just doesn’t want any drama,” a source recently shared.

Just before Christmas, Kardashian took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Thompson snuggling up in matching camouflage jackets as he kissed her on the top of the head.

Thompson appears to be smitten and he hasn’t showed any signs of being concerned about the so-called “Kardashian Kurse,” which stems from her and her sisters string of high-profile relationships that haven’t panned out and came just before their paramours embarked on a stretch of hard times and constant struggle.

Khloe Kardashian was previously married to former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award-winner Lamar Odom, before his career took a downward spiral amid widespread rumors of rampant drug use.

Kardashian also previously dated Houston Rockets star James Harden during the same year his team dipped from a No. 2 seed to a No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Kardashian has also been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr., who just so happened to struggle to the slowest start of his career during the time the two were hanging out together.

Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days. Her current husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, was recently hospitalized for mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation following a “psychotic episode.”

West spent nine days at the UCLA Medical Center and was still receiving outpatient treatment in the days after he was released.

Khloe Kardashian’s divorce from Odom only recently became final and since then he has spoken out about the “dark place” he was in while the two were still a couple and going through some of their troubles.

Odom recently rechecked himself into a rehab facility and insists he is now fully committed to being the best and most sober person he can be from here on out.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]