Afghans Who Sought Refuge In Germany Now Being Sent Back

Many flights have been arriving in Kabul from Frankfurt over the past week filled with Afghan asylum-seekers who had sought a better life in Germany.

Across Western Europe there are as many as 80,000 Afghans who may be repatriated after asylum applications were rejected under the agreement that was signed by Ghani and E.U. officials in October.

Three men who were among 45 frustrated passengers on one of the flights, Javed Hakimi, Mohsen Amiri and Navid Mohammedi, arrived back in Afghanistan under guard on a charter flight from Frankfurt last week. Some passengers headed for buses after the plane landed, but these three men had no one waiting for them, stating that their immediate families live in Germany and that once their stay at a government rest house ends in 10 days’ time, they will have nowhere to go.

“I am completely alone here,” said Amiri, 35, who said he survived a shipwreck off Greece in 2012 while trying to reach his mother and siblings in Germany. “I was a law-abiding person there, and I was training to be a house painter, but they rejected my asylum case and said I had to go home. This is not my home. I don’t even know where to start looking.”

Those selected were the easiest for German officials to remove in the midst of a surge of refugees flooding in from Syria, Iraq, and other countries, which has overwhelmed many countries and caused backlash across Europe. All Afghans sent back had arrived illegally in Germany and some had committed crimes in the nation. None were found to qualify for political asylum.

However, Afghan officials see these individuals as a burden on their own poor country and one that remains plagued by insurgency. Hundreds of thousands of war refugees are also pouring back into Afghanistan from neighboring Pakistan, seeing as the nation has cracked down on refugees living illegally there. The Washington Post shares words of an official at the Afghan ministry.

“This is a real crisis for us,” said Rohullah Hashimi. “We pleaded with the Europeans to only send those who wanted to come voluntarily, but there was a lot of pressure for us to take back more.” Many Afghans sold everything before they left their country, and they have returned penniless. With no prospects, he said, they may try to reach Europe again or even join the insurgents.

Fifty-seven-year-old Hakimi has spent over 20 years in Germany where he was married and had raised two daughters. His criminal record, however, made him a target to be returned to Afghanistan. He was convicted once of drug dealing in Germany and was imprisoned for two years and was then deported to Afghanistan.

Awful to hear about this. 12,000 #AfghanRefugees to be deported from Germany, despite concerns for their safety. https://t.co/LrLcQZfwcP — CRMC Coventry (@CRMCCov) December 15, 2016

Hakimi attempted to sneak back in, paying smugglers to guide him through half a dozen countries. He had been working in his brother’s restaurant in Hamburg two weeks ago when he received a notice to report to police. His lawyer told him it was likely a routine matter, but he was in for a surprise when he was told he would soon be on a plane back to Afghanistan.

“Yes, they accused me of selling drugs, but I served my time in prison, and I wanted to be with my family again,” Hakimi said. He said one man slated for the same flight had killed someone but was allowed to stay at the last minute after a church said he had converted to Christianity and repented.

Twenty-one-year-old Mohammedi has little ties in Afghanistan. He grew up in Iran, from which his family fled to escape civil war. They were victims of harassment so he was told to go to Germany and live with an uncle there in 2011 when he was just 16.

“I bought a ticket to Frankfurt and was so exhausted I fell asleep on the train,” Mohammedi said. “A policeman woke me up and asked where I was from. I told him Afghanistan, and he said to me in Dari, ‘Don’t worry; you’re safe now. You’re in Germany.'”

Just a minor, Mohammedi stated that he was then sent to a school and given a visa. Several weeks ago everything changed when he was informed that his asylum claim had been rejected and was asked if he wanted to go home. He recounted, “Three times I told them no, but they sent me anyway.” His family is still in Iran.

[Feature Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]