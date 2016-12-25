NBA Rumors: KIngs’ Rudy Gay Headed To Orlando For Nikola Vucevic?

NBA rumors are swirling that the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic are in talks about Rudy Gay, according to recent media reports this week.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insider was the first to report the NBA trade rumors focusing on Rudy Gay going to the Orlando Magic, according to Bleacher Report. The trade could help right some of the mistakes the Orlando Magic made in the off-season, Bleacher Report columnist Andy Bailey suggested.

“After what could generously be described as a curious offseason for the Magic, it looks like they’re now scrambling to recover from the addition of two centers to a frontcourt that already housed Vucevic and Aaron Gordon. Flipping someone from the stable of bigs, which includes newcomers Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo, for Gay would make some sense for the Magic.”

A potential player the Sacramento Kings could be interested in for Rudy Gay is Orlando center Nikola Vucevic. Rumors surrounding Nikola Vucevic started this week after a Forbes report suggested the Orlando Magic center is now available for potential trades.

Instead of becoming a replacement for the Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Vucevic could play alongside the talented Sacramento Kings center. Although his numbers are down this season in limited playing time, Nikola Vucevic is a scoring center that averaged 19.3 and 18.2 points per game over the last two seasons.

Rudy Gay has been sidelined with an injury for nearly two weeks, but the player should return to the line-up within the next despite his nagging hip injury. Despite the setback, Rudy Gay has been a dominate scorer for the moribund Sacramento Kings, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Much of trade rumors surrounding Rudy Gay this season has focused on the Sacramento Kings forward heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to NESN. Rudy Gay could be a scoring threat that would ease the offensive burden on Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, according to the article.

Rudy Gay could also net the Sacramento Kings another guard, too. Orlando Magic trade rumors appear to have Elfrid Payton as an available asset, according to Bleacher Report. Rudy Gay would be an immediate upgrade as a scorer over Elfrid Payton, according to the article.

Should Nikola Vucevic be traded this season, look for the Boston Celtics to be apart of those NBA trade rumors. The Forbes article suggested that the Boston Celtics appeared to be the most-natural fit for the 26-year-old. Nikola Vucevic would be an upgrade for the Celtics over current starting center Amir Johnson while helping Boston ease some of the offensive burden off guard Isaiah Thomas, according to the report.

DeMarcus Cousins has been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors this season. The Sacramento Kings center has been mentioned in potential trade rumors with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, according to previous Inquisitr reports. Other reports have suggested DeMarcus Cousins and former University of Kentucky teammate John Wall could join forces with the Boston Celtics this season should the NBA Eastern Conference franchise pull of the trade.

Much of the Sacramento Kings roster has been subject to trade rumors this season. Veteran forward Omri Casspi has been actively mentioned in multiple NBA rumors this season as the Sacramento Kings’ fan favorite is pursuing a trade partner in an effort to find more playing time this year, according to the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]