Celebrity Christmas Pics Roundup: See How Beyonce, Miley, Ariel, Kelly, Gwen, Selena, The Kardashians, And More Celebrated The Holidays [Pics]

Well, it’s that time of year for spending time with friends and family, reminiscing on the months past, being thankful for all we have…and seeing how our favorite stars are spending the holidays by scouring the internet for celebrity Christmas pics.

We saved you some trouble and gathered several of our favorite celebrity Christmas pics from this year in one convenient place.

As usual, Hollywood’s A-list celebrities and the music industry’s top performers seem to be trying to outdo themselves in proving who can have the jolliest holiday season. There are pics and videos of celebs tubing (sort of), opening gifts, celebrating with friends and family or posing in “sexy” Christmas outfits.

But enough talking about it, let’s get to the pics.

Instead of posting several pics, Beyoncé opted for posting a video montage of several Christmas photos with “Sleigh Ride” playing as the theme song. The montage is full of images of Christmas trees and table decorations, along with photos of Beyonce in a chic blue dress and a pair of sparkly reindeer antlers.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Miley Cyrus posted several pics of her and fiancé Liam Hemsworth decked out in pajamas and “ugly” Christmas sweaters at his family’s Christmas party, as well some pics of her and Hemsworth with her family.

Dora says "Woofy Barkmas" ????❄️☃️ A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

Happy Hollydaze! ☃️❄️???? #bestpresentwrappereva A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:59am PST

????Mewwwwwwwy Cwizzzzzmasssss!!!???? A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:06am PST

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spending Christmas together is the cutest thing ever????❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Zt1dpklU30 — Sincerely Tumblr (@SincerelyTumblr) December 25, 2016

“Next year, I’m gonna be with my man.”

– My Sad Christmas Song (2015) by Miley Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/IgY1L5DM30 — ㅤ (@miampictures) December 25, 2016

Ariel Winter went a different route and decided to post a couple of pictures of her wearing a risqué Santa outfit with a simple #merrychristmas hashtag and some emojis as the message.

She posted a pic of her wearing the same outfit on Monday, with her arms draped around boyfriend Levi Meaden and an #MCM hashtag for “Man Crush Monday.”

Kelly Clarkson tweeted out a pic of the family’s Christmas card.

It is a lovely card showing Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock holding their two children — 2-year-old daughter, River, and 8-month-old son, Remington — while Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship, Savannah and Seth, stand by their side. It is, as Entertainment Tonight pointed out, a bit traditional compared to last year’s Game of Thrones Christmas card.

Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 8, 2015 at 2:28pm PST

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton spent the holidays with her family in California, where Shelton performed a “private show” for the family. Several pics and videos of the festivities taken from Snapchat and other social media were collected on the GwenAndBlake fan page.

Snaps are a coming even if you've been naughty or nice…had to post this one, @blakeshelton Todd and Eric band…❤???????????????? A photo posted by @gwenandblake on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

The Kardashians were particularly active on social media this holiday season. In a family where everyone is a celebrity, how could they not be? Khloe posted a video of her and Kourtney tubing down a makeshift slope with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope. A neighbor had covered their lawn with fake snow and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters took advantage of the opportunity.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:34pm PST

Khloe also posted a video of her opening a gift she received from her friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The model and R&B-singer duo sent Khloe a “fried chicken cake.” If that seems strange at first, when you hear what it is stuffed with, it actually sounds kind of delicious.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:17pm PST

Mom Kris Jenner threw in a throwback Christmas pic of the Kardashian sisters when they were kids, just for good measure.

My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear???? A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:14am PST

Our favorite celebrity photos are the ones of celebrities who took time out of their hectic schedules to be with those who truly need and appreciate it. Selena Gomez spent several hours at a children’s hospital in her native Texas on Christmas Eve. We did not see Gomez boasting about her good deed on Twitter or Instagram, but the children, their families, and the hospital staff sure talked up the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer on social media.

Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren't able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason A photo posted by Child Life Zone Fort Worth (@cookchildrensclz) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]