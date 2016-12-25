Carrie Fisher Is In ‘Stable Condition’ According To Mother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, posted recently on Facebook and Twitter that her daughter is in “stable condition,” according to a report from USA Today.

The famed Star Wars actress was earlier reported by numerous sources, including the Inquisitr, to be fighting for her life in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center.

“My daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition. “If there is any change, the family will share the information at that time. To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Carrie Fisher, 60, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics as soon as the flight landed at LAX. Her condition has been a matter of great concern to fans, family, and fellow actors, all of whom were in the dark until recently. “We have to wait and be patient,” said her brother, Todd Fisher. “We have so little information ourselves.”

“She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things. I encourage everyone to pray for her.”

And while Fisher is certainly not out of the woods yet, her mother’s post is very encouraging news.

Her sister, Joely Fisher, currently performing at Laguna Playhouse, added on Twitter that she would be returning to the hospital to be with Carrie as soon as her performances were over.

Moments ago, she retweeted her mother’s announcement that Carrie was in stable condition, showing her relief at the news.

Other friends and co-stars reached out on Twitter earlier, and again on Christmas, to send their best wishes, including Mark Hamill who tweeted with the hashtag #CarrieChristmas, and William Shatner of Star Trek fame.

It certainly comes as a surprise to some fans to learn that Carrie Fisher’s health, like her mother’s, has always been somewhat precarious. Although she continued with a prolific acting career, following the unprecedented success of the original Star Wars trilogy, Fisher mostly fell out of the public eye. But according to Psychology Today, as Fisher herself has discussed many times, over those years she struggled with drug abuse and mental health issues – particularly bipolar disorder, for which she was hospitalized in 2013. Fisher described her drug abuse as an effort to “dial down” her bipolar episodes.

“Drugs made me feel normal. They contained me.”

And while Fisher’s drug problems are now behind her, it is possible that they may have contributed to her cardiac arrest. At her worst, she was taking 30 Percodan – a mixture of aspirin and habit-forming oxycodone (the main ingredient in OxyContin) – daily.

Meanwhile, Fisher will remain in intensive care over the holiday long weekend.

Interest in Carrie Fisher was renewed when she appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens during the holiday season last hear, reprising her role as Princess Leia Organa, and she is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII again during the 2017 holidays. Fortunately, filming on Episode VIII wrapped up in mid-2016, and Fisher’s illness won’t impact the film’s release in any way, but it could potentially bring changes to the inevitable Star Wars: Episode IX, antipated for the holiday season in 2019.

