Ariel Winter Instagram: Actress Shows Off Bikini Pic & Sexy Santa Suit

Ariel Winter is steaming up the holidays with her latest Instagram pics. On Friday, Winter shared a bikini-clad throwback snap, the bare-bottomed vacation photo surrounded by new images of Ariel in a sexy Santa Claus suit.

Ariel Winter’s Instagram has often been known to show off suggestive photos of the Modern Family actress in barely-there dresses or bikinis, and Ariel’s latest online display of skin is no exception. The bikini photo in question was reportedly a “Flashback Friday” photo — Winter was apparently reminiscing about a recent fall vacation she took in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her current boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden.

In addition to the throwback bikini pic, Ariel has also shared various Instagram shots of herself in a sexy Santa Claus-style suit for the Christmas holiday. Bewigged in a surprising platinum blonde hairpiece, the steamy Yuletide shots also feature a pic of the actress with Meaden, the actor sporting a Santa hat (emblazoned with the word “Naughty”) while standing beside Winter. Did you see Ariel Winter’ recent Instagram posts?

As noted at Just Jared, Ariel Winter shared the throwback bikini pic for “Flashback Friday.” According to the site, the latest steamy pic from the actress was actually taken earlier this year on a summer vacation with the blossoming Modern Family star’s latest squeeze, Levi Meaden.

Per Hollywood Life, the nostalgic Instagram pic has Winter “flashing her butt cheeks” in a sultry summertime pose. The social media photo of Ariel Winter “soaking up the sun during her fall holiday vacation” reportedly captured the actress “showing off her backside in a blue thong bathing suit.”

As covered by the Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time Ariel Winter’s Instagram account has enabled the lively actress to express herself. Winter previously shared on Instagram her comically-illustrated “single AF” relationship status, since superseded by the racy Speed Racer star’s romantic foray with actor Levi Meaden over Thanksgiving weekend.

Ariel and Levi’s public debut as a couple came shortly after that, as detailed by Us Weekly, at the Trevor Project’s “TrevorLive” fundraiser on December 4 in Los Angeles. Meaden, 29, reportedly “cozied up” with the almost-19 Safelight actress for a red carpet photo shoot. Before landing Levi, Winter dated musician Laurent Claude Gaudette.

Also reported by the Inquisitr was Ariel Winter’s recent tattoo outing, wherein the Modern Family ingenue got some matching ink with her older sister, fellow actress Shanelle Workman-Gray, 38. The pair then shared proof of their identical tattoos on Snapchat and Instagram, with Winter praising her sibling for her body-inking solidarity.

Ariel had earlier sported numerous fake tattoos (in addition to her many real body decorations) for the filming of Dog Years, her upcoming movie alongside veteran actor Burt Reynolds. Dog Years, written directed by Adam Rifkin, is expected to be released in theaters sometime next year — the film wrapped shooting this summer.

Ariel Winter turned 18 on January 28, 2016. The actress (Full name: Ariel Winter Workman) was emancipated from her mother in 2015 and lived with a sibling as her parental guardian until coming of legal age.

Check out Ariel Winter’s Instagram here.

