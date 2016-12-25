Nick Viall Responds to Jennifer Aniston’s Final Four Pick, Addresses Jen Saviano Rumors And There’s A New ‘Bachelor’ After Show

Nick Viall’s journey as The Bachelor begins in a week, and everyone is starting to talk more and more about the man of the hour. Nick has faced some heavy criticism, as well as, some major affection from Bachelor fans. One particular Bachelor fan is very well known and offered her picks for Nick’s final four ladies during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This particular superfan is none other than former Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Us Weekly shared Aniston’s predictions for Nick’s final four ladies based on her looking at their photos, age and careers. Jennifer chose Corrine, a 24-year-old business owner; Whitney, a 25-year-old Pilates instructor; Elizabeth, a 29-year-old doula; and Rachel, a 31-year-old attorney. Fans will have to stay tuned for Nick’s season to play out to see if Aniston’s picks are correct. What do you think of Jennifer’s final four prediction for Nick?

TWO! MORE! WEEKS! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:57pm PST

Jennifer also had high praises for Nick while speaking with Kimmel. Aniston said, “I really like Nick. A lot of people were iffy about Nick at the beginning. Let’s make him the Bachelor! He has to leave with someone.” Jennifer also added that Nick was pretty cute.

Viall spoke with Us Weekly and shared his thoughts on Aniston being a Bachelor fan and chatting with Kimmel about his journey. Nick said, “I think it’s fascinating. It’s pretty cool that Jennifer Aniston says you’re awesome and is rooting for you, so I have no complaints. It’s a surreal thing, and it was pretty cool.” Nick also feels that in the past being a fan of The Bachelor was a “guilty pleasure,” but now Viall thinks it is the cool thing to do. Viall said, “You have celebrities as fans, and I think that’s kind of a fascinating thing. It’s neat.”

Aside from being praised by Jennifer Aniston, there is another Jen in the picture that has made headlines with Nick in the past. Since Viall was named as The Bachelor rumors have flown wild that Nick dumped Jen Saviano on Bachelor in Paradise to accept the leading role. Now that filming for his season has concluded, Nick is speaking out about whether the rumors are true or not.

It's not easy saying goodbye to someone as incredible as @jensav11. One of the most beautiful, graceful, and intelligent women I've ever met. So lucky to have had her in my life. She deserves the world. #bachelorinparadise A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

Us Weekly recently shared Nick’s thoughts on the rumor started by fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star Lauren Himle. Lauren had told a local radio station that Viall and Saviano were seeing each other when the season of Paradise ended. Jen never officially said anything about the rumors, but when Nick was announced as The Bachelor she posted a photo to social media showing Amy Schumer chugging a glass of wine. Saviano captioned the photo, “About that.”

Viall finally spoke out and denies that the rumors are true. Nick said, “No, none of that was remotely true.” Do you think the rumors were true at all?

Aside from the regular excitement a new season of The Bachelor brings, fans are extra excited to see the drama that will follow Nick. There is also an added bonus to look forward to on the show. Yahoo! reported that there will be a new after show for Nick’s season on Snapchat. The new Snapchat after show will be called Watch Party. Each after show is said to only last 3-5 minutes and will only be available for 24 hours. Fans can find Watch Party in the Snapchat Discover section, except for the finale which will be shown on Snapchat Live Story. According to the report and Snapchat, the after show will feature celebrities, comedians, super fans and infamous Bachelors and Bachelorettes.

This will be Nick’s fourth appearance on the franchise and probably the last. Fans and critics are hoping Viall finds love and moves on from the hit television reality show. Nick’s journey to find love as The Bachelor will premiere on ABC, January 2.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]