‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Postpones Wedding, Steffy Crushes Liam, And Ivy Goes To Eric With A Scoop

The Bold and the Beautiful tease tense moments are ahead during the week of December 26 on the CBS soap opera. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to postpone his wedding to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) so he can find a way to rid the Forrester family of Quinn (Rena Sofer). Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) crushes Liam (Scott Clifton) when she advises him she has to move out of his house until her divorce from Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is official. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) witnesses Ridge and Quinn flirting and considers running to Eric (John McCook) with the juicy scoop. It looks like a great week ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful.

According to Soap Central, Bill (Don Diamont) has hope that he can sway Brooke to leave Ridge when he learns that their wedding was postponed due to the Forresters’ putting all their energy in ousting Quinn from the family. One thing the Bold and the Beautiful viewers know to be true about Bill is that he is a determined man. After Brooke had decided to leave him, he vowed that he would win her back. In Bill’s mind, the fact that their wedding was postponed, means he has more time to work his magic and win her back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam and Wyatt will hash out their differences about Steffy and how she appears in the media. Wyatt contends that he is only doing the job that Eric hired him to do and if he’s jealous of that, it is his problem.. Liam demands that Wyatt stops trying to drive a wedge between him and Steffy, and accuses him of manipulating the situation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt assures Liam that he’s doing no such thing —he just wants Steffy to be happy and succeed as Forrester Creations new CEO.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth January 2 issue, Eric suggests that Steffy moves out of Liam’s home until her divorce from Wyatt is final. Eric explained that it doesn’t look good that the CEO of Forrester Creations is shacking up with her soon-to be ex-husband’s brother. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy isn’t happy with Eric’s suggestion, but agrees to move out. She decides to arrange a romance night to give the bad news to Liam. He takes the news much worse than she thought he would. Steffy temporarily moves in with Thomas (Pierson Fode) and promises Liam that she will be back after her divorce is over. However, he has his doubts and wonders if Eric is working with Wyatt to destroy his chances at happiness with Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam watches in awe as Ridge works his magic to trick Quinn into thinking that he is interested in her. Liam is impressed that Quinn believed that Ridge was genuinely interested in her after all the family turmoil.

Ridge plans to trick Quinn into thinking that he really likes her and use it as a way to turn Eric against her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge flirts with Quinn and implies that he may have romantic feelings for her. It takes a surprising turn when Ivy accidentally sees them together and considers going to Eric with the scoop.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Quinn cannot get Ridge out of her mind and begins to fantasize what it would be like to sleep with Ridge. It causes her to feel guilty, something she tries to cover up, so Eric won’t suspect anything.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge and Quinn will end up sleeping together? Will Ivy tell Eric what she saw between Quinn and Ridge? Will Steffy and Liam ever get married?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]