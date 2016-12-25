Nick Viall Will Bring Drama, Tears, Romance To ‘The Bachelor’: Fourth Time Is A Charm? [Spoilers]

Nick Viall has finished filming, and fans are anxiously awaiting the season premiere of The Bachelor, which will begin airing in January. Nick’s much-anticipated journey as The Bachelor will be his fourth appearance in the franchise. Will the fourth time be a charm for Viall? New promos for the show and information from Reality Steve gives clues to how Nick’s season will play out.

Us Weekly shared a promo for the new season of The Bachelor, in which Nick is seen with some of the thirty ladies competing for his attention and his heart. The short promo shows a ton of spoilers for exciting things to come during his season. Nick is seen on many dates dancing, kissing, taking helicopter rides, making out on a yacht and even getting slapped. Is the slap real or perhaps part of a date in which they are acting? No one knows just yet, but fans do know The Bachelor producers are great at editing and making us believe there is more to the story when there really isn’t.

One scene shows Nick saying it’s strange that one particular girl is there. Previous spoilers from Reality Steve and in a prior story shared by The Inquisitr, it is discovered a woman from Viall’s fairly recent past is there to try and win him over. The woman is Elizabeth Sandoz, one of Jade Roper Tolbert’s best friends and maid of honor.

In another scene, Nick is seen pulling a Mesnick and crying. Jason Mesnick was famous for crying scenes during his season. Finally, towards the end of the promo, Nick is seen holding a ring and the voice over is saying he hopes she says yes.

No doubt Nick’s season will be like no other. In another holiday promo for The Bachelor shared by E!News, Viall is seen all in red with a Santa hat on and they want fans to know, “His name may be Nick but he’s definitely no saint.” Nick has been known in the franchise to be a little naughty and fans along with ABC are hoping he keeps true to his reputation while looking for love. No doubt Viall’s season will be filled with drama and lots of kissing.

Here we go!! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:50am PST

The big question on the minds of fans who can’t wait for the season to begin and end is if Nick found love and is engaged. Reality Steve shared spoilers about the final rose ceremony, and according to him, it looks like Viall has found someone to share his life with. According to Steve, Nick proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on November 18 in Finland. It is yet to be known if the two are still currently together.

Will his new love last? Nick is no stranger to drama or to heartache. Viall found love with Andi Dorfman, who sent him home over her now ex-fiance Josh Murray. After being sent home, Nick told the world on After the Final Rose that he and Dorfman had slept together on the fantasy suite date. Viall’s next go around on the show would be with Kaitlyn Bristowe who slept with Nick prior to the fantasy suite date and then also sent him home with a broken heart and ego. Viall tried one more time on last season of Bachelor in Paradise to find love and ended the season by breaking up with Jen Saviano on the final episode. Time will tell if his new relationship with Vanessa will last.

Just when fans thought Nick was done with the franchise, ABC shocked everyone when Viall was announced as The Bachelor over Luke Pell. Now it is his turn to hand out roses and hopefully find that lasting relationship he has been searching for. Everyone will have to see it all play out to see if Steve’s spoilers are right this time. One thing is for sure, Nick knows how to make good television and there is no doubt fans will be entertained throughout his journey. The new season of The Bachelor premieres January 2 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]