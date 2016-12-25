Kylie Jenner Criticized For Plastic Surgery Again

Kylie Jenner has been posting a lot of pictures of herself for Christmas and it looks like her fans won’t stop criticizing her.

Krismas ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself wearing a jumpsuit. However, her figure looked very exaggerated. It was clear that Kylie Jenner had some work done on herself. One of the fans commented “Nice new boobs.” It’s true that Kylie has been fighting the rumors of breast enhancement surgery for the past few months.

Although Kylie Jenner has denied all the rumors of a boob job, it’s not hard to tell from the pictures how much her body has changed.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kylie Jenner has been modeling her body on her sister, Kim Kardashian.

She posted a picture of herself in a nude dress with a rust jacket on. It’s true that Kylie looked every inch a diva, but her fans weren’t happy about it. Her body looked quite unnatural in the picture and her fans labeled her a “freak.”

“Your face and hair look nice that’s it the rest looks freakish not appealing at all.”

“Kylie have u looked at yr figure in the mirror. U need to start downsizing. Yr body. Yr so so so much bigger than yr sisters,” said another.

Kylie Jenner does feel the pressure that she’s been compared to Kim. “Kylie feels a tremendous amount of pressure to compete with Kim. No one wants her to try and live up to Kim’s fame and beauty, but Kylie can’t help but compare herself to her sexy older sister. She sees herself in Kim and wants to be like her. But it’s really tough on her mentally because Kim is so beautiful and sexy. Her body is crazy sexy and Kylie gets frustrated trying to emulate her,” an insider told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The sources have said that Kylie Jenner does all she can to make sure she is able to outdo Kim Kardashian. “Kylie uses makeup, finds the sexiest dresses and outfits, and has her stylists giving her every beauty secret they can to help her outdo Kim,” the sources said.

The sources have also said that Kylie Jenner always strives to have a better body than Kim. “She really wants to one up Kim. She wants a better body than Kim.”

And guess who’s objecting as Kylie Jenner tries to copy her sister Kim? None other than Kim’s hubby, Kanye West. “Kanye is Kylie’s biggest supporter and loves the sexy young lady she is becoming,” an insider said.

Kanye is supportive of the fact that Kylie Jenner is trying to be her own person and a fashion icon, but he wants her to carve out her own identity and not copy Kim. “He’s definitely been championing her for years as he sees real superstar potential in Kylie. That’s why he felt okay telling her that she needs to stop copying every move Kim makes and create her own identity.”

Kanye loves Kim very much and he is not appreciative of what Kylie is doing with her own style. “Kanye worships Kim,” the insider source says, “and he has told Kylie there can only be one of her. Kylie hears what he’s saying but honestly, [she] doesn’t know where to take her look at this point. She’s digging her looks and style and doesn’t really care if she’s stepping on Kim’s toes a little.”

Do you think Kylie Jenner is trying to copy Kim Kardashian? Do you think Kanye West is justified in being annoyed about what Kylie is doing? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

