‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Faces The New Year Without Adam, Will She Find Love With Nick?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease juicy moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of December 26. There’s no doubt that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) misses Adam (Justin Hartley), and wishes he was still alive to spend the holidays with her and Connor. Nick (Joshua Morrow) faces his first New Year’s without Sage (Kelly Sullivan) but can’t help feel thankful for Christian’s presence in his life. Chelsea and Nick ring in the new year together. Will they have a love connection moving into 2017 or are they better off as friends?

According to CBS Soaps In Depth January 2 issue, Nick and Chelsea ring in the new year together at his house with the kids in tow. When the clock strikes midnight, will they lock lips? The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick and Chelsea feel completely comfortable with each other. It hasn’t dawned on either one of them to jump into bed with each other, so a kiss at midnight may end up being just plain awkward.

A Private New Year’s Eve Party — With The Kids In Tow

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick is starting to see why Adam was madly in love with Chelsea. She is a loving mother, a fantastic friend, a savvy businesswoman, and a dedicated friend. She seems like the total package, and they could be great together. However, Nick has to decide if cross that friend barrier is worth ruining their friendship forever?

“Everyone would probably say that Valentine’s Day is the worst holiday to be alone, but I think New Year’s is the worst,” Joshua Morrow, the actor who plays Nick Newman revealed.

“And, Nick is afraid to admit it, but he is incredibly lonely without Sage.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick is very comfortable around Chelsea — well the truth is, they are comfortable around each other. The whole reason they decided to spend New Year’s together was they both have faced such horrific tragedies this year and wanted to avoid going to a big party. They wanted to spend time with their children and have a small family celebration.

Chelsea is still struggling to accept that Adam is gone forever. Nick has suffered a horrific loss this year too. Sage died in a terrible car accident, just moments after she learned that Christian was alive. It has to be hard to deal with, knowing that they could be raising Christian together. Together, they decide that 2017 will be a much better year for them.

“Chelsea is a beautiful woman, and Nick is lonely, so he is drawn to her, ” the Young and the Restless star, Joshua Morrow said. “There are brief moments, a spark if you will, but I am not sure it is attractive yet. He’s proud of how she’s handled Adam’s death and raising Connor alone.”

“Nick can see why Adam was madly in love with Chelsea.”

The Ultimate Test

No one can deny Chelsea and Nick’s chemistry. The real question is if they should cross the friendship and support line to bring a full-fledged romance. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea may have another reason to avoid a romantic relationship with Nick. According to Soap Central, Chelsea and Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to keep Christian’s real paternity from Nick.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea doesn’t want to get too close to Nick because if the paternity bombshell comes out, it will destroy him. Victor convinced Chelsea to stay quiet about the scoop because it was what Adam wanted.

“Adam wanted Nick to raise Christian as his son,” Melissa Claire Egan shared.

“Every time she looks at that little boy she thinks about the decision she made [with Victor] and feels good about her choice.”

The Million Dollar Question

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) nods off just before midnight, and Chelsea takes that cue to pick up Connor and head home. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick sees her dashing for the door, and stops her. He tells her that he wants her to stay so they can put 2016 behind them and move on to a “happier new year” together. ‘

“Is Nick’s promise to his brother going to outweigh his attraction that starting to creep in for ghim with Chelsea? He promised Adam he’s take care of his son and wife but romance was not part of that deal. New Years will be the ultimate test for them.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that what happens between them could change their relationship forever. If they give in, it could ruin their friendship, which is not something either of them wants. Melissa Claire Egan teases that what happens between them will shock the viewers. The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Nick and Chelsea will lock lips for a New Year’s kiss?

