Khloe Kardashian’s Another Photoshop Fail And Lamar Odom Struggles

Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for her weight all the time. This time, on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian only meant to wish her fans a Merry Christmas, but ended up getting some bad comments for the same.

Khloe Kardashian was wearing blue jeans and her trademark bodysuit. Her long, blonde hair was tied in a ponytail. Khloe Kardashian was flaunting her derriere in the picture. And it looked like her fans did not like it.

One fan asked Khloe to stop using padding. “Stop using padding, plssss lol xx”.

3 days until Christmas!! Who’s gifting @goodamerican?? I can’t wait to see everyone rocking their jeans! #goodsquad #goodamerican A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

It’s true that many of Khloe’s fans still aren’t convinced that she is all natural. Allegations of plastic surgery are thrown at her all the time.

“So huuuuuuuuuuge!!!!” said another. Khloe Kardashian has always struggled with her weight and she is well known to have lost forty pounds to look the way she does now. Despite that, Khloe Kardashian’s fans keep criticizing her for her body.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was on the cover of Health magazine recently and she posted a picture of herself with a quote that said: “I don’t care what weight I am. It’s genuinely about me being health.”

It’s true that Khloe Kardashian works really hard to stay in shape and makes sure she eats healthy. And her fitness goals have also inspired many people.

Khloe Kardashian has always fought rumors of plastic surgery. It’s not just her body but her face as well, that draws plenty of criticism. Khloe Kardashian’s face has looked rather waxy in certain Instagram pictures.

People have also alleged that she’s had rhinoplasty. However, Khloe Kardashian has said that she has access to a bunch of makeup artists who do a really good job of making her look good. Khloe has always said that she is not opposed to plastic surgery but she likes to achieve her desired body through other means.

Khloe Kardashian is very proud to be on the issue of Health magazine. “I never thought I would EVER be on the cover of @healthmagazine But hard work pays off! Mind, body and soul! It’s a lifestyle especially when I still love to treat myself with my favorite foods but that’s the balance of life!”

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t like the fact that media always tries to critique her on her looks. She tweeted, “I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being ‘too skinny.’ What on earth?!?! First I’m too fat and now I’m too skinny. I love this game!!”

Khloe Kardashian has said that she didn’t always feel so confident. She said she didn’t even believe she would be able to achieve this sort of physique. “If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that,” Kardashian said, People magazine reported. “But, [I’m trying to be] healthy from the inside out, taking 20 vitamins every morning and drinking water. That’s how I want to age gracefully. I just want to be healthy from the inside out.”

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, on the other hand, has checked into a rehab again.

“Lamar checked into rehab a week ago. He plans to stay for 30 days. It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure,” an insider told People magazine.

“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better,” the insider adds. “His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had work done on herself? Do you think Lamar Odom will recover?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]