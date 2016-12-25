‘Fuller House’ Season 3: Netflix Spin-off Renewed, Will Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Finally Show Up?

Fuller House will be back with new episodes in 2017. The Netflix Full House spin-off has already been renewed for a third season just two weeks after its second season dropped on the streaming network. Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin teased the big news on social media before the official renewal announcement popped up on the show’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In a cute video announcement, the Fuller House cast, including John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Candace Cameron Bure, passed around a Christmas gift that revealed that the show will be returning for Season 3 sometime in 2017.

This gift’s for you. ????Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Of course, the return of Fuller House has fans wondering if Full House alums Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will finally be convinced to reprise their joint role as Michelle Tanner on the show. The blatantly absent character has been referenced multiple times on Fuller House with the explanation that Michelle is living in New York and running a fashion empire. The real-life Olsen twins are successful fashion designers and co-founders of the luxury fashion brands The Row and Elizabeth and James.

The missing Michelle Tanner got several shout-outs during the first two seasons of Fuller House, most recently via a Thanksgiving Day wish from her sister D.J. (played by Candace Cameron Bure) in the Season 2 Thanksgiving episode. In the episode, D.J. said she missed Michelle and hoped that she will be with the family next year for the holiday. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) broke the fourth wall and looked into the camera to give a direct message to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: “Come, it’ll be fun!”

Jeff Franklin told TV Line he still holds hope that the famous twins will eventually agree to make an appearance on Fuller House.

“That’s our way of communicating with them now,” Franklin said. “We just talk to them through the show. What [Jesse] said was how we all feel. We’d still love to see them come back. Who knows if that’ll ever happen, but we’re all still hopeful.”

The Olsen twins were just nine months old when they landed the part of Michelle Tanner on Full House. The child stars portrayed the character from 1987 to 1995, but earlier this year the all-grown-up sisters explained why they have no interest in returning to acting. Fuller House executive producer Bob Boyett told People the Olsens each gave him reasons why Fuller House is probably out of the question for them.

“Ashley said, ‘I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting,’ ” Boyett told People earlier this year. “Mary-Kate said, ‘It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'”

The timing is bad because the 30-year-old twins’ fashion careers are in full swing. Fuller House star John Stamos revealed that his former co-stars recently won a CFDA award, which is like the Oscars for the fashion world. In addition, the twins really do reside and work in New York, far, far away from the Fuller House production on the West Coast. Catchphrases like “You got it, dude” don’t really seem to fit in with their lifestyle anymore.

While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen probably won’t agree to return to Fuller House Season 3, the show has been able to sign some impressive guest stars, including the late Alan Thicke, Dancing With the Stars alums Bruno Tonioli and Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, and ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block.

Fuller House Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in late 2017.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]