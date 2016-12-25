Mom Of Six Pleads For Christmas Time Help On Craigslist, ‘I’m Such A Failure Right Now’

Tyshika Britten, a mother of 5 sons and one baby girl felt she had only two choices- she could tell her children, who still believe in Santa Claus, that sometimes he has more difficult years than others, or she could stand out on a street corner with a bucket. The mother who is experiencing a very difficult year, made a totally different choice, however. She turned to an unlikely place for assistance, the classifieds site Craigslist.

On her computer, she typed a message pleading for help from whatever kind stranger might read her words, as The Washington Post notes.

“‘I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl,’ she began. Then in a single paragraph, she laid out how her family would soon be evicted from their Maryland home, how she had yet to buy a tree or gifts, how this was the first time she might not be able to give her children a Christmas. ‘I’m so hurt,’ the 35-year-old hairstylist wrote. ‘I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know its not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now. . . please help me.'”

Pleas such as Britten’s on the site, reveal just how much pressure parents of low-income families are under during holiday time. It is typically already a struggle to pay the bills each, month, and an already difficult situation becomes exacerbated when expectations of gift-giving are thrown in. Such posts to the site reveal the lengths that such parents, often single or unemployed, will go to for their children to have something special to wake up to on Christmas morning. As the publication notes, some offer to work in exchange for assistance.

The sad truth, however, is that some posts of the kind are not legitimate and are scams created to take advantage of charitable individuals ready to lend a hand. However, organizations that work with families who are in need, are not at all surprised that some families are choosing to look for help elsewhere at Christmastime.

“It’s a high-anxiety time, and there is a bit of desperation,” said Mark Bergel, the founder of A Wider Circle, a nonprofit in Silver Spring, Md., that serves families in need throughout the Washington region. “Some folks will start calling for help with the holidays in May.”

A Wider Circle offers ways for families to be given toys, but it receives as many as 500 calls a day. This season alone, the organization will likely help about 2,500 children and adults by giving them holiday gifts donated by the community. Bergel states that it’s not enough.

“It’s our philosophy to not say no,” he said, “so this season is especially difficult because there is so much demand, and we can’t say yes to everyone.”

Likewise, at Cornerstone, a nonprofit agency in Northern Virginia that provides shelter and support to families in need, the staff was able to help answer 1,300 wish lists for children in the Reston and Herndon areas. Another nonprofit agency in Oakton, Northern Virginia Family Services, will give around 2,100 children gifts via its donation program.

Statistics indicate that nationally across the U.S., one in every three children are raised in a low-income family. Data collected by the Working Poor Families Project indicates this.

Bergel admits that needs differ for each family, yet the common request at the moment involves parents that are seeking to bring happiness to their families. “There are a lot of moms looking to provide some joy this holiday season,” he states.

Craigslist demonstrated that this was a common theme based on ads posted for assistance this holiday season. The Post notes examples listed on the site.

“‘I am a single mom of three,’ begins one in Fairfax, Va. ‘I am a stay at home mom of 4 children,’ starts another from Montgomery Village in suburban Maryland. ‘They say trouble don’t last always,’ wrote Juanita Herrin, 34, of Annadale, Va. “I am a divorced mother of 4 battling lupus.”

Juanita Herrin, 34, says she reached out on Craigslist in a state of desperation after being turned down by a number of nonprofit agencies. She recently began a cleaning service but says that it has been a struggle to pay the bills while providing for her four children, 6, 11, 13 and 15. “I don’t want any money from anyone,” Herrin said. “I just want my kids to open up something on Christmas Day.”

