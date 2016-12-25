‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Official Trailer Dropped, Release Date And More Revelations [Watch Video]

Attack on Titan is returning this spring with new Titans, new locations, new human warriors and of course, Season 2. Funimation has finally released the first official promo video for Attack on Titan Season 2, bringing to an end a three-year-long wait to see the anime world’s most popular inhabitants once again in action.

The action-packed Attack on Titan Season 2 trailer promises a bigger, better and more intense new season. It almost allays fans’ fears that the new season might turn out to be a major disappointment just like the two-part, live-action feature adaptation of Attack on Titan, which released in 2015.

Attack on Titan Season 1 aired from April 2013 to September 2013, and consisted of 25 episodes. The final episode saw Annie encasing herself in a crystal cocoon, stopping Eren, just in time, from devouring her. The two Titans indulged in one of the fiercest fights, bringing unimaginable destruction to the city and leaving a trail of both civilian and military casualties. Annie had almost defeated Eren, but he was quick to remember his resolve to kill the Titans, every last of them. However, his counter-attacks could not stop Annie from crawling up the wall to escape. And it was Mikasa’s sword that brought her down to the ground.

The closing moments saw Eren, who was back in the human form, reflecting on what had happened in the battle, while the Survey Corps kept a watchful eye on Annie’s crystal avatar. And Erwin declared that it was time to hunt the Titans residing within the walls, adding that it was now their turn to attack.

2017年4月放送開始を記念して、TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」Instagram公式アカウント開設しました！これから色々つぶやいていきますので、宜しくお願いします！#shingeki #進撃の巨人 #season2 #アニメ A photo posted by TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@shingeki_season2) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:30pm PST

In the Attack on Titan Season 2 trailer, it does not look like humans are in the hunting mode yet. It opens with a scene of several Titans striding toward the wall from the south. The voiceover that follows reveals that the Wall Rose, the second outermost wall, has been breached, and the humans now have to face a new darkest day in their history. Eren, Mikasa, Armin, as expected, are seen in action, slaying the destructive, man-eating Titans.

Moreover, Eren in his Titan form can also be seen. He is expected to use his hardening ability to seal the hole in the wall. And someone can be heard saying that Titans are protecting them from Titans. Colossal Titan features in the trailer in full brutal glory, while Beast Titan makes a wild appearance. There are many new Titans and humans in the promo.

Attack on Titan Season 2, according to Comicbook, is going to follow the “Clash of the Titans” plotline, which is the fifth arc of this manga series. When Titans breach the Wall Rose, Survey Corps get ready to fight a decisive battle that is going to be the bloodiest.

“As the fifth story arc, the plot follows the Survey Corps after Wall Rose is breached by a slew of Titans. The soldiers must fight back against the horde of mindless creatures, but they find themselves stopped at every avenue thanks to the Armored and Colossus Titans.”

The post-credits scene of Attack on Titan Season 1 final episode provided a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of a Titan inside the wall. The new season is mostly likely to further explore the Titans residing inside the wall.

Attack on Titan Season 2, originally slated to premiere in 2016, will release in April 2017 in Japan. Funimation has not yet announced a specific premiere date. Masashi Koizuka, who was previously the episode director, is taking over the director’s reins from Attack on Titan Season 1 helmer Tetsuro Araki, who will be serving as the chief director. The main cast is returning for Season 2.

Watch the first official trailer of Attack on Titan Season 2 here.

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images]