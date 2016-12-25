7 Best New Year’s Eve Movies To Watch

It is just a few days away before another year starts. Although a lot of people like partying and dressing up for the season, there are still a bunch of those who would rather stay at home with family and friends. What better way to get a good start for 2017 than by watching these New Year’s Eve movies on the couch with some wine and cheese right before the firework starts.

New Year’s Eve movies are not that plenty but according to Forbes, there’s one film to watch for each remaining day of the year. So just sit back and enjoy the Best New Year’s Eve Movies to watch in no particular order.

New Year’s Eve

A romantic comedy movie featuring the lives of different people who live in New York. The movie has plenty of big stars like Halle Berry, Robert De Niro, Bon Jovi, Hilary Swank, Zac Efron, and Sofia Vergara. The film is such a feel good movie which is perfect for the season. Even if the critics did not particularly like the movie, it was still a box office success.

Ghostbusters II

This will certainly be a huge hit in any family member or friends. Ghostbusters II features the four paranormal investigators who have had an interesting adventure during the first installment. The Ghostbusters sequel shows a sudden increase in paranormal activity during New Year’s Eve and with all these supernatural things and ghosts wrecking havoc in the city, “Who you gonna call?”

200 Cigarettes

Another star-studded movie featuring the lives of different characters during the New Year’s Eve of 1981 in New York City. The movie focuses on the character Monica as she throws a party and freaked out on the thought of nobody arriving at her party. The film shows the different events that happen to several individuals who are all on their way to attend Monica’s party. Although it got bad reviews, there are so many moments like Paul Rudd making out with Courtney Love in the bathroom that is worth having a laugh with friends.

Trading Places

The movie is highly rated and has been nominated for several awards including Best Motion Picture for the 41st Golden Globe Awards. It is a 1983 comedy film that features a bet between two rich guys over what will happen if two people with different lifestyles were to switch places. Unknowingly, Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd were the chosen victims. What will they do once they find out?

Radio Days

This is a Woody Allen comedy-drama film about the family life in America during the 1930’s. It features the Golden Age of radio while Woody Allen narrates about his experiences on his days prior to the popularity of television. According to Bustle, the movie is not really about New Year’s Eve but it has a great NYE feel to it.

When Harry Met Sally

This highly popular romantic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan might be the best feel good NYE movie to date. It follows the characters Harry and Sally who has met on unexpected encounters throughout a 12-year span. It seeks to answer the question, “Can men and women ever just be friends?” The movie has been highly praised and really did answer the question on New Year’s Eve.

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

What better way to spend a New Year’s Eve with friends than to watch a movie about the greatest heist ever planned. Eleven friends decided to rob five casinos in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. The original 1960 version stars big names such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Peter Lawford, and more. Will they pull it off and get all the money?

These movies are meant to make the viewers enjoy New Year’s Eve even more. Friends and Family will surely have a lot to talk about after watching any of these New Year’s Eve movies and will surely turn the night into something unforgettable.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]