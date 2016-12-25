Will New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Prove That Note Line Is Dead?

There is a lot riding on Samsung’s next move for its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. But various reports are suggesting the Note 8 might not be happening after all, while others claim that the Note 8 will be Samsung’s huge comeback. What is it, really? If you’ve been a victim of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 failure and are looking forward to the Note 8 to replace your discontinued phablet, let us enlighten you.

Samsung has made a great move to capture a large chunk of its market by providing two flagship lines: the Galaxy S smartphone for the slightly more conservative, and the Galaxy Note phablet for those wanting extra screen size. While, of course, there are a few features that differentiate these two Samsung Galaxy lines, nothing is as obvious and overbearing a difference as their difference in size.

Despite what Samsung and techs say, at the end of the day, the average user can only differentiate the Samsung Galaxy S from the Samsung Galaxy Note no more than they can differentiate the iPhone and the iPhone Plus. The Galaxy Note is just a bigger version of the Galaxy S. And that’s more evident as we go down the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge sported a 5.5-inch screen while the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 comes in a 5.7-inch screen. As detailed by various reports such as Forbes’, there is not much difference between the two models apart from their size. In fact, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Note 7 even shared internal hardware, even though the Note 7 came a few months later than the S7 this year. In the end, the Galaxy Note 7 was just essentially a bigger Galaxy S7 Edge with an S Pen and slightly smaller battery.

So, logically, what can we infer if we know that one, the last of the Note line, which was the Galaxy Note 7, dragged down Samsung for millions of dollars and a couple of lawsuits; and two, if say, Samsung were to release a new Galaxy S phone that’s the size of the Galaxy Note? It would seem it looks like the Note 8 is in a bit of trouble.

Many reports are leaking that the incoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will be sporting a brand new bezel-less 6-inch display. That’s according to such sites as South Korean site Naver, as explained by Forbes in English (and we know that South Korea, if not other countries, is the most believable source of such leaks as the smartphone giant is a South Korean native). The report suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will come in two variations, much like how there is an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: a standard S8 at five inches and a new S8 Plus that will rock a six-inch display. There are speculations, too, that the bigger display will not come with a bigger smartphone build. Instead, the rumored Galaxy S8 will be able to have a bigger display because it’s letting go of the bezel a la the Xiaomi Mi Mix.

So if we have an S8 that will be carrying an even bigger display than the older Note 7, what is the need for an update to the discontinued Galaxy Note line? Forbes, like others, believes that this is a tell-tale sign that Samsung might be holding off the Galaxy Note 8. Who needs the Note when you have a bigger S8 anyway? Those people who were inconvenienced by the Note 7 scandal could claim for a Galaxy S8 Plus, wouldn’t they be satisfied?

We have to keep in mind, however, that this is just all speculation at this point. Logical and very convincing, yes, but just rumors. In fact, if you’re a Note fan, you could even keep your hopes up since Inquisitr previously reported that the Note 8’s model number leaked via the notorious smartphone leaks whistleblower Evan Blass. A model number for the Note 8 would mean that the Note 8 is in production.

Samsung Galaxy S8 models are indeed skipping SM-G94* model numbers, will ship as SM-G950 & SM-G955. Know what else is in the works? SM-N950. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 9, 2016

SM-930 was the model number of the Note 7, SM-920 was Galaxy Note 5, SM-N910 was Galaxy Note 4, and Galaxy Note 3 was SM-900.

To kill or not to kill, that is the question. Will Samsung really kill the Galaxy Note line and lay waste to the Note 8 rumors forever? Or will they rise from the ashes of the Note 7 and deliver a mind-blowing Note 8? Stay tuned for more updates.

[Featured Image by Rachata Teyparsit/Shutterstock.com]