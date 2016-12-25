Why Justin Bieber Should Have A Merry Christmas Despite His Controversial 2016

2016 would not be complete without at least a final controversy for one of its regular bad boys. Justin Bieber was recently in the gossip pages for his alleged raunchy Christmas party. According to dubious reports, Bieber “believes in strippers for Christmas,” and had “kicked off Christmas early with a merrily sex-drenched bash at his Toluca lake pad that turned Santa’s cheeks redder than Rudolph’s nose.”

The website further backed up the story citing an alleged tipster who said that Justin had invited many of Hollywood’s most beautiful girls where he requested them to dress up in barely-there skimpy outfits to prance around like Santa’s helpers. The supposed source further claimed that Justin had erected a big “Sexy Santa Quiz” wheel that featured naughty questions and sex toys for prizes.

This bogus story is of course not true, though fans can’t be blamed in believing in it. For most of the year, Bieber had an on again, off again relationship with his fans and social media (right now, the status is off again). In March, Justin had canceled nonrefundable meet-and-greets with fans on his “Purpose World Tour,” just because he felt “drained and unhappy.” These tickets, by the way, came up to $2,000 apiece.

In May, he declared that he felt like a “zoo animal” and declared that he was “done taking pictures” with people who meet him in public. Back then, he argued in a message he posted on Instagram, that his fans felt “entitled” whenever he refuses to have his photo taken with them.

“I realize people will be disappointed but I don’t owe anybody a picture,” he had written. “You got what you paid for, AN ALBUM! It does not say in fine print whenever you see me you also get a photo.”

Then in August, Justin had deactivated his Instagram account because of the harsh messages that fans posted against his then-rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, he created another account for his cute puppy, Todd, which of course fans were only too happy to follow. At this point, a “Belieber” will gladly consume any kind of news about the Canadian pop sensation.

Justin’s tantrums then continued to escalate. While on tour in October, he reprimanded a fan who threw her hat onstage. Later on he grew frustrated from his screaming fans and told them that the screaming should stop. After this outburst, he proceeded to unceremoniously walk offstage. He explained that he felt it was an inauthentic experience since the fans simply wouldn’t hear him out.

The case for his deactivated Instagram account came up again in November during his concert in London. According to a video posted on YouTube, Justin had declared that “Instagram is for the devil” and that he was 90 percent sure that “hell is Instagram.”

“We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server, I’m stuck in the DMs, trying to get my way out and I can’t,” he said before laying out a disclaimer, “I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Despite all these, Justin’s album Purpose has received four 2017 Grammy Award nominations. This even includes the most prestigious Album of the Year award. On this album, Bieber had already made $56 million, and is the 26th highest-paid celebrity, according to Forbes’ 2016 ranking. Aside from that, he also holds 14 Guinness World Records, and is actually even breaking half of his own records.

According to Nielsen Music, before November 19, 2015, Bieber’s entire catalog volume was 715,000 units. This is a mix of digital and physical albums, permanent downloads and audio and video streams. When he released his new album this year, it set an all-time record for total audio on-demand streams. Justin’s catalog volume skyrocketed to 2.9 million units.

It’s amazing how Justin Bieber has managed to stay relevant since his first stint as a mere YouTube sensation. The question of his relevance probably lies in how much his fans are willing to keep up and forgive his moodiness.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]