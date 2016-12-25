‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ Trailer Goes Full Throttle, But Vin Diesel Flops With Unwanted Sexual Advances

Just as Vin Diesel begins to recover from the blows his reputation took as a result of his feud with his Fate of the Furious co-star, Dwayne Johnson, the action film star is again facing some bad press. This time, Diesel is bringing that unflattering spotlight to bear on xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as a recent interview with Vin for the film turned painfully awkward with some unwanted sexual advances. Apparently, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor was so confident in his allure that he didn’t even wait for the interview with YouTube blogger Carol Moreira to conclude, before coming on to the interviewer.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Clip Promises More Daredevil Feats From Vin Diesel

Devoted Xander Cage fans may notice some plot holes with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, particularly since Vin Diesel’s starring character was killed off in the bonus features for 2005’s xXx: State of the Union, but, as /Film reports, it’s all in good fun. The Xander Cage films were never meant to be taken too seriously, but more as a nod to the action hero films of the 80s and 90s with a greater focus on high voltage action sequences and less attention paid to plot development.

Eight years later, xXx: Return of Xander Cage seeks to learn if audiences are still as addicted to that mind-numbing formula as they were in days long gone. Can Vin Diesel’s greater reputation guarantee a box office smash, even if moviegoers now expect more compelling stories to go along with the action?

Diesel may be the star, but he isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to make it onto the xXx: Return of Xander Cage cast list. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Toni Collette, Nina Dobrev, and Donnie Yen.

A new clip from xXx: Return of Xander Cage shares some of those high octane, if implausible, scenes with both Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen at the heart of the action.

Vin Diesel Gives Us One Last Awkward Interview For 2016

Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira may have met her most difficult subject to date, when, as Philly reports, she commenced with interviewing guest Vin Diesel. Maybe the Fast & Furious and xXx: Return of Xander Cage star confused his roles with his real life persona, or perhaps he really believed himself to be irresistible, but, whatever the case, his onslaught of sexual advances ruined what might have been an otherwise interesting xXx promotional interview.

In the end, the exchange between Vin and Carol proved to be one of the most cringeworthy moments of 2016 and just as the year’s end is fast approaching.

The interview started out fine, but, in the midst of talking about his role in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, Vin did a complete about face and started telling Moreira how attractive he found her. Though Carol accepted the compliment, she seemed bothered by the sudden attention and, as Vin Diesel persisted in showering her with flirtatious commentary, Ms. Moreira is seen to grow tenser.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” Vin Diesel said. “God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?”

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star wasn’t content to simply adore Carol throughout her interview. While the camera was still rolling, Vin makes his move.

“Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here,” said the Xander Cage actor. “Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch.”

“My God, I love her!” Diesel later added.

Every attempt to return to the business of conducting an interview made by Ms. Moreira was blocked by Vin’s constant barrage of passes and sexual advances. Although Moreira still uploaded the interview to her interview page, she prefaces the video with a note in which she remarks that she was frustrated with Vin Diesel’s constant advances.

“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do,” said Moreira. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage opens in theaters on January 20, 2017.

[Featured Image by Kimberly White/Getty Images]