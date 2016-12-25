Christmas 2016 Quotes: All The Best Festive, Religious, And Funny Sayings To Share On Christmas Day

Christmas Day is here, and anyone looking to celebrate by sharing a great quote will have plenty to choose from.

Festive Christmas quotes? You’ve got a few centuries of material to choose from. Religious Christmas quotes? No better source than the gospels, which told the story of the first Christmas. Or maybe a good funny Christmas quote? You’ve got material ranging from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to Elf and plenty in between.

So those waking up on Christmas morning and looking for a great quote to share can look no further.

Religious Christmas quotes

Though the story of the birth of Jesus was detailed in two of the Bible’s four gospels, there are plenty of other great religious quotes to share on Christmas that have come more recently. Whether you want to share a great Bible verse or something more modern, you’ll find the best religious Christmas quotes right here.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6

“And the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus.'” — Luke 1:30-31

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” — Luke 2:11

“Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world.”— C.S. Lewis

“I am not alone at all, I thought. I was never alone at all. And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the word seemingly most indifferent. For this is still the time God chooses.” — Taylor Caldwell

Funny Christmas quotes

Maybe you’re looking for something a little lighter to share with friends on Christmas. If it’s a funny Christmas quote you’re after, there will be plenty to chose from including some of the most classic movie lines ever delivered.

“Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas. You know, the birth of Santa?” — Bart Simpson, The Simpsons

“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was 6. Mother took me to see him in a department store, and he asked for my autograph.” — Shirley Temple

“You sit on a throne of lies.” — Buddy the Elf, Elf

“Where do you think you’re going? Nobody’s leaving. Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas. No, no. We’re all in this together. This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here. We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny f***ing Kaye. And when Santa squeezes his fat white a** down that chimney tonight, he’s gonna find the jolliest bunch of a**holes this side of the nuthouse.” — Clark Griswold, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live.” — George Carlin

Festive Christmas quotes

If it’s a festive Christmas quote you’re looking to share, there’s almost an endless supply to choose. The selfless spirit of the season has inspired writers and poets for centuries, and in more modern times the movies and television shows about Christmas have provided some memorable sayings as well.

Here are a selection of the best festive Christmas quotes for you to share with friends and family.

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” —Hamilton Wright Mabie

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” — Burton Hills

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” — Bob Hope

“Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!” — How The Grinch Stole Christmas

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” — Washington Irving

[Featured Image by Henny Ray Abrams/AP Images]