Body Found Decapitated With Genitalia Removed Behind Walmart In Albuquerque, New Mexico

An investigation is underway after the decapitated body of a male was found behind a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to the KRQE News 13.

Early Saturday morning on December 17, a Walmart security officer made a grim discovery behind the dumpster – a nude body of a man, who was identified as 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma, with his head decapitated and his genitalia removed.

When Albuquerque police arrived at the crime scene on Wyoming near Menaul NE, they immediately began an investigation and concluded that the victim had been murdered elsewhere before the killer dumped his body behind Walmart.

Police did not specify where they believe the brutal murder took place.

Although a motive for the killing has not been determined, Albuquerque police were able to speak with Carlos Atencio, who says he met the victim at a homeless shelter.

It was reported that Miller moved to New Mexico, leaving behind his two children and ex-wife, in hopes of finding work. He was able to find two jobs but lost them shortly after.

Miller soon became homeless – ultimately losing his cell phone and began sleeping in homeless shelters and bus stations.

Atencio told police officials that before Miller’s body was found decapitated with his genitalia removed behind a Walmart store, he asked an unidentified man, who the victim did not know, if he could live with him. Now he fears that he may have been killed shortly after the request.

Officer Fred Duran, who is a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department, stated, “The detectives, officers, (medical investigators) and everyone else that was at the scene, they’re the ones that are dealing with this investigation.”

“It’s tough; it’s not something that’s easy to see.”

“Right now detectives are working hard trying to find out more information,” Duran said. “We don’t have hardly any leads that we’re working with.”

Since the body was decapitated, fingerprints were used to identify Miller as the victim.

Police first notified Miller’s father, who was still living in Oklahoma.

When Miller’s ex-wife learned of his brutal murder, Chandel Fults, who is Miller’s ex-wife’s sister, said, “She [Miller’s ex-wife] was crying when I talked to her. I had to tell her oldest daughter myself. How would you take it if you had to be told your dad died?”

Miller was no stranger to the law as he was arrested in the 1990s and early 2000s for multiple misdemeanor charges, as well as a felony possession of marijuana and cultivating marijuana.

In October of this year, Miller was held at the Pittsburg County Jail for “operating an unauthorized motor vehicle on the road, public intoxication, and speeding,” according to Gore Police Officer Eric Cope.

However, Fult stated that she didn’t “know of anything that could have hinted he’d meet his end in such a brutal fashion.”

“I don’t see him as a person that this could actually happen to,” Fults said. “He was goofy, he wasn’t into drugs or anything. He was a good guy.”

In a Facebook post, Christina M Faith WhiteEagle – who apparently knew the victim – wrote, “He is not a horrible person and he was a sweet goofy guy we loved.”

A Walmart shopper, Diamond Enriquez, said, “I think it is insane how something just can happen in one second at somewhere you shop all the time somewhere families come and shop.”

The Office of the Medical Investigator is working diligently to uncover how the victim died and if he was decapitated before or after his death.

If anyone has any information regarding the headless, nude body found behind the Albuquerque Walmart, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

