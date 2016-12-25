Taylor Swift’s Christmas Got Merrier Thanks To ‘Squad’ Members Lily Aldridge And Abigail Anderson – See The Pics!

Taylor Swift is feeling the Christmas spirit as 2016 is winding down, and after an eventful year, the “Blank Space” singer was more than happy to end it in the company of some of her best friends.

Swift, 26, celebrated Christmas with BFFs Lily Aldridge, 31, and Abigail Anderson, 26, both of whom have shared Instagram photos to mark the occasion. And judging by the photos alone, it’s apparent that Taylor Swift and her besties’ Christmas couldn’t be merrier, as previously reported by Hollywood Life.

Victoria’s Secret model Lily and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail each showed their love for Taylor Swift by planting a kiss on either side of her cheeks.

Aldridge looked gorgeous in the photo even without makeup on, while Anderson sported smoky eyes, which went well with her curly tresses. Swift wore her trademark red lipstick, which looked even better as she puckered up for the camera.

“Christmas Smooches,” Aldrige captioned the photo.

“Christmas is all around us,” Lauren wrote in her Instagram photo showing herself and Taylor snuggling up to each other.

Aldridge, who has been close with Taylor for some time now, also posted an Instagram photo of the pop singer hanging out with her 4-year-old daughter, Dixie. The photo was taken on Taylor Swift’s birthday last week.

“Happy Birthday Taylor???? There’s so many reasons I love you!!! You are my partner in crime, dance partner, someone I can talk to about anything, friend for life! But most of all I love your big beautiful heart❤️❤️❤️ We love you???? Lily & Dixie,” Lily wrote.

Taylor Swift’s girl squad is probably the most famous, most powerful friendship group in the world. In fact, being a member of the “squad” brings with it a certain prestige and an uptick in social status, so much so that Lindsay Putnam of the New York Post went so far as to call it a “cult.” Whether that comes with a negative connotation is up to every person, but one can’t deny that Swift has always gone the extra mile to be there for her friends when the need for it arises. Some of the squad’s most popular members include Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and the aforementioned Lily Aldridge.

Many of Swift’s squad members were unable to attend the Christmas event but the triad didn’t seem to mind as they clearly enjoyed each other’s company enough.

2016 has been a difficult year for Taylor so she could use all the support her squad can give her. For one, her reputation took quite a hit in July as her feud with controversial rapper Kanye West and her equally-controversial wife Kim Kardashian got rekindled anew. There’s also the much-publicized hookup with British actor Tom Hiddleston which ended quite abruptly following a whirlwind three-month romance.

To make matters worse, the sexual assault lawsuit Swift filed against a former Denver radio host has become even more complicated in a way that she fears could compromise her safety. As previously reported by TMZ, the singer’s legal team is now trying to prevent the leak of the transcripts from Taylor Swift’s sexual assault case, which they claim could endanger her life.

Despite her current troubles, it’s nice to see Taylor Swift enjoying Christmas with her closest friends.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]