How To Update Samsung Galaxy S5, Note 3 With Android 7.1.1 Nougat

As a Christmas present from the hardworking custom ROM developers, owners of older Samsung Galaxy devices can now taste the Android Nougat flavor. Firmware upgrades for Samsung Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 3 are available via custom ROMs that are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS update.

Until now, it’s unclear whether Samsung’s 2014 flagship device, the Galaxy S5, will receive the official Android Nougat OS as the priority goes to the recent Galaxy models – the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5, Gotta Be Mobile enumerated. But thanks to the AOKP team, a custom ROM based on Google’s Nougat OS is available for the smartphone. According to Team Android, the firmware offers a “pure AOKP Android experience which is fast, smooth and stable.”

It’s important to note that the AOKP Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom firmware update is currently compatible only with the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy S5, which should bear G900F as its model number. To verify your phone’s model, head to the “Settings” menu, choose “General” and then tap “About Device.” It should list pertinent technical information about the Samsung Galaxy S5, including the model number.

Meanwhile, those who are still holding on to their Samsung Galaxy Note 3, another aging smartphone from Samsung, are also in for an Android Nougat treat with CM14.1 custom ROM. Specifically available for the N9005 model, the custom firmware update brings in Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, one should be aware that this unofficial Android firmware is still a work in progress, as noted by a separate Team Android post. This means that installing the firmware could cause performance and instability issues.

Generally speaking, installing any kind of unofficial firmware update entails more precautions as any mistake during the process could permanently damage the Android device. In fact, it will automatically void any active product warranties for the phone. Proceed at your own risk, the Inquisitr would like to remind Samsung Galaxy S5 and Note 3 users out there itching to experience the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update.

Aside from checking the phone’s model number to verify firmware update’s compatibility, other things to do before installing a custom ROM include making sure the battery has at least 80 percent remaining power and creating a proper backup of all the important files and settings stored on the device using a trusted custom recovery tool. For a comprehensive guide on how to properly install an unofficial firmware update, make sure to read the posts from Team Android that were linked above.

Samsung is presently holding a Galaxy Beta Program where Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners can test the Android Nougat firmware before the official release. The program is already in the fourth build of the beta, which, according to Android Authority, brings in several new features and improvements including Samsung Pass that offers “additional security measures and can act as a master key for mobile banking services.”

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S series, it was also reported that Android Nougat update will head to the whole Galaxy A (2016) family. But it is even more interesting to know that the 2014 model of the Samsung Galaxy A5, which arrived at launch with Android KitKat and now running the Marshmallow OS, will also receive a Nougat update early next year. GSM Arena noted the following.

“Optus, an Australian carrier, has confirmed that the update to Nougat for the A5 units it’s sold is currently in testing, and if everything goes well it’s expected to roll out in late January.”

