Jennifer Lopez And Drake Relationship Getting Serious — Rihanna Displeased About Union?

Jennifer Lopez and Drake may be taking their romance to the next level, reports Hollywood Life.

“Talk about an instant connection! Drake is definitely forming a close bond with Jennifer Lopez, reigniting romance rumors by practicing a trust fall with the songstress for the very first time.”

The report states that the two have been doing trust building exercises together.

What happens is that Drake and Jennifer Lopez will take turns closing their eyes and falling back, trusting in the other partner to catch them.

A clip has been released showing J Lo and Drake doing the exercise, guided by a third person.

The rumored new couple may be doing the trust exercise because Jennifer is worried that Drake will mistreat her and/or that she will end up as just another one of his conquests.

“She certainly doesn’t want to develop feelings for only him only to be let down. He’s sexy, rich, and one of the best rappers in the game, but she’s not interested in being one of Drake’s girls. “

A separate Hollywood Life report stated that Lopez and Drake have been flirting a lot and taking backstage selfies when they meet at events.

“We know Drake, 30, is such a smooth player, and it looks like even Jennifer Lopez, 47, can’t resist his charms.”

The union even reportedly has the blessing of Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Marc has apparently said that he is happy if Jennifer and the children are happy.

“[Marc Anthony] is happy if the kids are happy and if she is happy. He really isn’t thinking about it, he is not worried about it because he has no reason to be worried about it.”

Hollywood Life states that nobody saw Drake and Jennifer Lopez coming. The pair have a 17-year age gap.

The mag states that they are on board with the relationship and will support the couple if it gets serious.

“But what absolutely no one saw coming was Drizzy’s sudden adoration of the sexy superstar. We’ve gotta say, they make a really sizzling couple. We can’t wait to see if their amorous flirtation turns into something more, because we are SO on board!”

The Sun claims that the relationship is already official and that Drake’s ex Rihanna is not happy about it.

“RiRi and Drake only recently ended the latest leg of their long, drawn-out love affair and the news that he has already moved on — let alone with one of her fellow stars — has not gone down well.”

The report claims that Jennifer is smitten with the rapper, who has been described as a player.

Rihanna and her friends are all said to be unhappy about the fact that Drake moved on from Rihanna so quickly.

Jennifer and Drake are said to be unconcerned about their 17-year age gap.

“[Jennifer and Drake] have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters. People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together.”

Jennifer and Drake may even have spend New Years together after Lopez reportedly cancelled her appearance at a Miami nightclub.

Drake has also dated Taylor Swift, and Rihanna apparently warned Taylor to stay away from him, according to Hollywood Life.

Rihanna allegedly caught Drake sending texts to other women while they were together.

IB Times reports that Rihanna was aware that Drake was a player while they were dating.

The report states that Rihanna could not help herself, and she stayed “friends with benefits” with Drake because the sex was good and he was so charming.

“Drake plays mind games and it’s sad because [Rihanna is] falling for his BS all over again. She can’t help herself. She knows he’s a jerk at times and a player. She overlooks that because he’s charming, smooth and sexy. They’ve had wild sex in the past and no matter how much Rihanna says she’s looking for a long lasting commitment, she has urgent bedroom needs.”

Could the trust exercises with J Lo be another ploy that the rapper is using to make a conquest?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior and Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]