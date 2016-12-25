Irina Shayk Records Christmas Indulges On Instagram, Bradley Cooper Busy With Baby Names And Movies With Girlfriend

Irina Shayk is having an indulgent Christmas right by Bradley Cooper this holiday season. Seeing how she is pregnant with the Hangover actor’s first baby, it’s a good thing that she is taking care of herself when time allows it.

There also have been rumors that Irina and Bradley are already looking for baby names, meaning that they are nesting hard core over this Christmas season.

And now that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 as well as the shoots for her fashion campaigns are over, the Russian model can relax and take in some yummy treats that she had to deny herself.

Check out her decadent snack on her Instagram!

While @shahkaregar coloring my hair #killingtime ???? A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

It’s not just in the food department that the 30-year-old model is treating herself. In preparations for Christmas, the Russian beauty got her hair and nails done so that she can look her best as she goes through her second trimester.

“The 30-year-old pregnant model kept her bump hidden under an over-sized bomber jacket while out and about on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif,” reports Just Jared. “Irina first made a stop to get her hair done at Benjamin Salon and then left with her friend and hair colorist Shah Karegar. The duo then stopped by a nail salon for some additional pampering.”

This year has been a great one for Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend. Not only did she solidify her long-distance romance with the Hollywood actor, but she also managed to take the next steps in that relationship.

In the past few days, she was seen walking around the Los Angeles area with a big ring on her fourth finger, hinting that Bradley Cooper may have proposed to her before Christmas.

“On Wednesday, Irina Shayk was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in El Lay with her baby bump AND her gorgeous emerald-and-diamond ring,” reports Perez Hilton.

Seeing how she has had a failed romance with Cristiano Ronaldo before meeting the Oscar-nominated actor, this must be a dream come true for her!

This year also has been good to her in terms of her career. She has worked hard to achieve all that she accomplished, but she also did not forget to be thankful for all the opportunities she received. She made sure that her fans know just how grateful she is by writing a post about it on her Instagram.

And now, with Christmas behind them, Irina and Bradley Cooper are in full nesting mode as they look for the perfect name for their first baby.

“Irina and Bradley are so excited to be parents,” an E! News source said. “They have already picked a few names they like. They know the sex but are still deciding between some names.”

The source also hinted that this will not be the time that the model and Hollywood star will work on their family.

“Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one,” the source added, “Both families are very happy.”

Seeing how Irina is already 30-years-old, it may be a good idea for the couple to get serious about their family planning if they were to have a big one.

As for Bradley Cooper, it looks like the new obligations as a husband and father are not going to limit his professional commitments. He recently signed up for a new film project about World War II.

“Bradley Cooper has signed on to star in the World War II drama Atlantic Wall as an American paratrooper operating behind enemy lines,” reports Variety. “Gavin O’Connor will direct from a Black List script by Zach Dean. Producers are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, along with Madhouse Entertainment’s Adam Kolbrenner.”

“Bradley’s phenomenal track record speaks for itself,” one of the producers said. “He’s perfect to portray our complicated, often reluctant hero. We can’t imagine better creative partners.”

[Featured Image by Grant Pollard/AP Images]