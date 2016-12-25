Rihanna Celebrates Christmas With Family In Barbados, Poses For Holiday Pics With ‘Niece’ Majesty

Rihanna may be busy with her numerous music, film, and design projects as of late, but it looks like the “Needed Me” songstress is taking some well-deserved time off to celebrate the Christmas holiday with friends and family in her native Barbados over the weekend.

Just weeks after she was spotted alongside costars Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, and Sandra Bullock while on set of the upcoming Oceans Eight film in NYC, Rihanna has reportedly touched down at a Bridgetown airport in Barbados in order to spend the holiday season with her loved ones. According to the Daily Mail, Rih was seen stepping off of a private plane on Friday while donning a laid-back black puffer jacket, black t-shirt, and blue jeans for her arrival to the island.

#Rihanna arriving in Barbados. Dec 22. (Catch up post) A photo posted by Rihanna Follows (@therih.up) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:02am PST

While Rihanna has remained fairly quiet on social media recently, several photos and videos of the have emerged on social media of the songstress ringing in the holiday spirit with friends, family, and her “niece” Majesty, who posed for a series of adorable pics with “Aunty” Rihanna while donning matching Christmas pajamas on December 24.

How adorable! RiRi and Maj celebrating Christmas in Barbados tonight.???? pic.twitter.com/wNtIDWzDVH — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) December 25, 2016

Rihanna Daily obtained photos of Rihanna hanging out with young Majesty on Christmas Eve while both donning an adorable set of pink and blue matching penguin Christmas pajamas to celebrate the holiday festivities.

Similarly, several other Rihanna fan sites took to social media to share fun throwback videos and photos of Rihanna celebrating Christmas with her family in previous years, with one infamous video showing Rihanna donning a Tupac t-shirt and elf ears while wrapping presents for family and friends.

Just hours after her arrival to Barbados on Friday, Rihanna was seen hanging out at a local bar where several observant fans were able to snap photos of the “Love on the Brain” songstress before sharing them on social media.

“Rihanna is literally at the fkn bar wow,” one fan wrote alongside a photo of Rihanna casually hanging out next to the bar area while another added a second photo with the caption, “When Rihanna is at your bar and a fight breaks out.”

Rihanna was at a bar last night in Barbados pic.twitter.com/aqIH9uuUHQ — badgalolo (@MisterFenty) December 23, 2016

The news comes just days after Rihanna debuted a new blonde hairstyle while undertaking the “JuJu on Dat Beat” challenge alongside friend Leandra Simone, showing off the fresh new ‘do while rocking a tan and brown shearling coat as she and Simone put their impressive choreography on display for the camera.

#jujuonthatbeatchallenge ???? A video posted by Rihanna Follows (@therih.up) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

While Rihanna’s blonde hair appears to have already disappeared since last week, seeing as she donned her signature long, black tresses while arriving in Barbados on Friday, fans have already begun to suspect that the temporary ‘do may have been a part of an upcoming music video or photo shoot for a secretive new project.

While it’s been several weeks since Rihanna confirmed rumors suggesting that “Love on the Brain” would become the fourth single off of her eighth studio album, Anti, no official word has been made regarding whether or not a music video is in the works for the emotional track. However, some fans have begun speculating that with Rihanna having already released videos for her previous singles “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Kiss It Better,” it’s possible that the temporary blonde hairstyle may have been a part of a soon-to-be-released video shoot for Rihanna’s latest single.

In addition, other fans have pointed out that since Rihanna made a brief, impromptu visit to London last week just before debuting her new blonde tresses, it’s possible that the songstress could have been working on a project for her role in the upcoming sci-fi film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, as she was seen donning blonde hair in the trailer for the Luc Besson-directed flick upon its release earlier this summer. While Rihanna has not been seen on location in London to film the project in several months, it’s possible that her blonde hair may have been related to a photo or video shoot concerning the impending film.

What do you think of Rihanna’s adorable Christmas photos with her niece, Majesty?

