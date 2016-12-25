Jennifer Lopez Gifts Kardashian And Jenner Sisters Heels From Her New Line With Giuseppe

Jennifer Lopez surprised the Kardashian-Jenner girls with gifts of heels from her new line with designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian all took to social media over the past week to share photos of the new heels sent by Lopez. The singer also included personalized cards to each woman as she had the heels delivered. Kylie was the first to share images of the gift from Lopez, which she posted on SnapChat. The Latin Times reported on Jenner’s new shoes, saying they were a strappy leg wrap stiletto heel in a pastel color.

#GiuseppexJennifer A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 17, 2016 at 1:06pm PST

The note that was included in the gift stated that Jennifer loves Kylie’s style, and she can’t wait to see the 19-year-old wear her latest creation.

“Kylie- Love your style! Can’t wait to see how you wear these from my new collection with Giuseppe Zanotti. Enjoy! Love, Jennifer”

Khloe took to SnapChat on Friday to share her pair, which are gold peep-toe booties. People reported on Khloe’s reaction to receiving the heels as she called the shoes “epic.” Jennifer included a personalized card in Khloe’s gift as well, that read “Khloé — Girl, you are looking so amazing! Get some revenge in these! Love, Jennifer.”

The 32-year-old Kardashian said she didn’t even need a gift as just receiving the card was enough.

“I’m dying, J Lo thinks I look amazing? I don’t need a gift, I just needed this card.”

However, after opening the shoes, Khloe took it back. She said the shoes were amazing and made her feel like a “bada** Cinderella.”

Last week, Kris Jenner showed off her pair of heels from Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez (#GiuseppexJennifer) in a post on Instagram.

Thank you Jen I LOVE the shoes!!!! Beautiful and the color is amazing…gorgeous @jlo @giuseppezanottidesign #jenniferlopez #christmaspartyshoes A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:17am PST

The Kardashian matriarch shared the photo of the nude-colored stappy stilettos complete with the hand-written note from Lopez. Jennifer wrote “Hi Kris, I designed this classy, sexy sandal with a classy, sexy lady in mind and that was you! Enjoy. Love, Jennifer.”

Fans took notice of the post, with some saying the shoes are beautiful, while others said the shoes look more like Kim’s style than her mother’s.

“Kim is gonna steal them from you. those are Kim’s style 100%”

However, Jenner seems to love the shoes as she called them gorgeous and thanked Lopez for the gift.

“Thank you Jen I LOVE the shoes!!!! Beautiful and the color is amazing…gorgeous.”

She also included the hashtag “Christmas party shoes,” which implies she planned on wearing them to her annual holiday celebration. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been posting photos and videos on SnapChat from said party on Saturday. Fans can get a glimpse at the festivities as the sisters continue to post from the party. So far, Tyga, his son King, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, have all been photographed in attendance.

However, there’s still no sign of Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, or Blac Chyna as the night goes on. Kris was videotaped dancing in a glittery red dress with Tyga and others as loud music plays in the background.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:32pm PST

The celebration is just one of many ways the family has celebrated the holiday this year. Jenner also had customized gingerbread houses delivered to each of her children at the beginning of the month. People reported she also gifted Khloe with early Christmas presents of rare Marilyn Monroe photos.

“If anyone knows me they know I have a true obsession with Marilyn Monroe. I mean, can you not die?”

The Monroe photos come on the heels of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sending the Kardashians cakes made from mashed potatoes, chicken, corn bread, and yams. Of course, this is all in addition to the Giuseppe heels gifted by Lopez last week. It seems the Kardashian-Jenner crew are in for a happy holiday as the presents and parties keep coming.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]