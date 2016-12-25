Suzy Bae Of Miss A Working On New Album — New Photo Shows Her In Studio With Yoon Sang, Lee Min Ho Wedding On Hold?

Suzy Bae of Miss A is working on an album and there is a picture to prove it. Koreaboo reports that one half of Korea’s top celebrity couple is working on her debut album and there’s a picture of her in the studio with producer Yoo Sang.

According to Koreaboo, Suzy Bae working with Yoong Sang is good news because he’s had a lot of success in his career in the past. He has previously worked with Lovelyz, a girl group managed by Woollim Entertainment and wrote tracks on their album.

Although this will be Suzy’s first solo album, she’s released solo tracks before. These were mostly used for soundtracks on Korean dramas like the ones she has starred in, Uncontrollably Fond and Gu Family Book.

Alleged insiders in the Korean recording industry have also stated that Suzy’s album is coming either at the end of December 2016 or early January 2017, Koreaboo reported in another article.

There are also claims that a debut solo music video has already been filmed and her promo images already photographed.

Here’s what one “source” had to say on December 1 about Suzy Bae’s recent career moves.

“Suzy left for Hong Kong on November 25th to take part in a jewelry brand event as a model. However, she also filmed her solo album MV and album jacket there as well. Suzy is extremely busy at the moment aiming to release the album at the end of December or at the beginning of next year. As this is her first solo album she is giving it her all to the very last detail.”

Her agency, JYP Entertainment also confirmed that a Suzy Bae album is in the works.

“It is true that Suzy has been working on a solo album with recording as well as shooting MVs and album jackets. However no dates have yet been discussed for the release.”

If Bae Suzy is planning to release an album next year, then she’s definitely set to have a very busy 2017. She’s going to be starring in a K-drama with W-Two World’s Lee Jong Suk.

The name of the drama is While You Sleep. As Drama Fever reports, the upcoming K-drama is about a woman played by Suzy Bae who has prophetic dreams, i.e. she dreams about things that come true in the future. She enlists the help of Lee Jong Suk’s character to help her prevent the things her dreams predict from happening.

The drama was written by acclaimed screenwriter Park Hye Ryun. As Drama Fever notes, she wrote Suzy’s first drama Dream High

She was also the writer behind Pinocchio and I Hear Your Voice, which both starred Lee Jong Suk.

Given all of her work commitments, it’s easy to wonder what happened to the rumors of a Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae wedding. There were even rumors that she was pregnant and that she was rushing to the altar.

It seems pretty obvious now that those rumors were false and that Suzy is focused on making big career moves in 2017 and beyond.

