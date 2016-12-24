Kim Kardashian Flaunts Lip Ring At Kris Jenner’s Holiday Party

It’s a Kardashian Christmas party as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner join their mom, Kris, for holiday celebrations.

Khloe Kardashian took to SnapChat on Saturday night to showcase their outfits as the sisters showed up in flashy holiday attire. Kourtney wore an all white ensemble, while Kylie donned an all black glittery jumpsuit. Both Kim and Khloe opted for glittery golden dresses as they attended the party. Kendall was seen getting her hair and makeup done in a SnapChat video posted by Khloe earlier in the day.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:10pm PST

However, it was Kim’s appearance that turned heads. The 32-year-old put her cleavage on display as she wore a low-cut golden gown. Khloe took a SnapChat of Kim saying “look who’s in the house.”

“Look who it is, in the house, Mrs. West in the building.”

The sisters then made kissing faces at one another as Khloe continued to film. She went on to applaud Kim’s choice of attire and jewelry, which included a lip ring.

“How to die, how dope is my f***ing sister. Look at this dress.”

Warning, the following video contains NSFW language.

#PressPlay: #KimKardashian makes an appearance on #Khloe 's Snapchat A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:06pm PST

Then, Khloe let Kim have her phone as she took a video of North West in her custom-made Alexander Wang dress. Kim can be heard saying North loves her dress as she films her daughter.

“Look at Northie in her Alexander Wang custom little dress. She loves it.”

North smiles big for the camera as her aunt Khloe holds her.

#NorthWest in a custom made @alexanderwangny dress & vans at Kris' Christmas Eve Party ???????????? So happy you're back @kimkardashian !!! @khloekardashian A video posted by Kardashians & Jenners ???? (@allthingskuwtkj) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:08pm PST

Khloe again took control of her SnapChat as she zoomed in on Kris Jenner, saying she flew all the way back just to attend her mom’s party. It’s assumed Khloe was in Ohio with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I flew all the way back to L.A. to see this beautiful princess at this extravagant party.”

Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie took to SnapChat to share videos of David Foster, El Debarge, John Legend, and Babyface singing Christmas songs. The group stands on a stage as red Christmas lights are draped all across the ceiling, providing a serious festive vibe to the room. Kylie shared a video that shows some of the decor of the party as she took selfies with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

The 19-year-old pans the camera first from Kris, who smiles with her daughter, to Caitlyn, who asks why the photo is “all white.”

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Kylie also shared a video of boyfriend Tyga getting ready for the party on SnapChat. The couple sits side-by-side as they show off their diamond jewelry while on their way to the celebration. Photos of Kim attending the Christmas party have surfaced on Instagram as fans share glimpses of Kardashian. She’s seen drinking a soda and holding a corn dog while dressed in her holiday best, but her lip ring is hidden.

#KimKardashian popped out at her mom's Christmas party. A photo posted by EntertainmentForBreakfast (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

On Friday, Kim and Kanye West took North to see a performance of The Nutcracker in Los Angeles, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian wore an oversized red hoodie, and no lip ring. Perhaps the facial jewelry is temporary as an addition to her Christmas look as she attends the Saturday party.

So far, there’s been no sighting of Scott Disick or Kanye West in any of the Kardashian sisters’ SnapChats. They have yet to post any photos to Instagram as well. However, it seems the family is enjoying the holiday as friends and family gather in the lavishly-decorated home to celebrate.

It also marks one of the few times Kim has been photographed since the Paris robbery in October. Given that, fans will be eager to see more videos and photos from the Kardashian’s big night out.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]