Geico apologizes for seemingly canvassing racists after State Farm's ad

The following article is entirely the opinion of Antonio J. Newell and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

State Farm’s interracial couple ad isn’t setting well with the racists of America. Unfortunately for Geico, it attempted to cash in before really understanding what was happening.

While it’s believable one would seek to capture the competition’s lost customers — especially when offering the same service — it didn’t quite work out the way Geico planned.

You’ve probably seen State Farm’s latest ad. The purpose of the ad was to bring focus to protection services, including ring protection.

Well, everyone seemed to miss the message when the messengers appeared as an interracial couple.

That’s when America’s potentially racist citizens started speaking out and opposing State Farm — many even vow never to use the company’s services again.

Who said yes?????Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J — State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

State Farm Not Responding

People have come up with all kinds of reasons State Farm should remove the ad. Honestly, they’re all really horrible to see in the comment threads.

Some are even saying it’s State Farm’s version of interracial pedophilia; others call it propaganda for the future of white genocide.

A State Farm ad depicting an interracial couple ignites the fury of racist Twitter trolls. https://t.co/dy8a3oGb1a pic.twitter.com/bmzofifAMM — Complex (@Complex) December 24, 2016

Likewise, many others have complemented these race-fueled remarks with derogatory statistics against interracial couples, specifically those with a black male and white female.

Overall, these supremacist-mind individuals simply weren’t having State Farm’s interracial ad as a representation of their values.

Many chose to exit. And, the competitor was waiting by the door, so to speak.

Geico To The “Rescue”

Once competitor Geico recognized that customers were vowing to leave State Farm — without proper research into the situation — the company’s social media team attempted to capture a few.

However, it immediately bit them in the rear when people started questioning Geico’s moral values.

@StateFarm Hey @GEICO_Service @GEICO, u guys trying to cash in on a white supremacists thread? You're trash for that pic.twitter.com/LtVkGkulPf — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 24, 2016

Surely, it hit Geico’s team like a ton of bricks when it all dawned on them.

While State Farm still has yet to respond about its barrage of racist feedback, Geico responded almost immediately upon recognizing what was happening. Via Twitter, the company mentions as follows.

“Today we replied to a tweet offering a quote without seeing the image & its context. We apologize for the error & do not share their views.”

And, seemingly, this apology came just in time.

@GEICO Happy you responded as such as I was ready to dump my Geico insurance like a hot rock. — Lisa Crosina (@lasfca) December 24, 2016

Yet, even through all the confusion, State Farm intended the following message for its audience.

State Farm’s Special Items Detail

Via the company website, it lays out specifics about covering certain items, such as jewelry. The information is actually expounded on within the company’s Personal Articles Policy. The source states the following statements.

“While your policy may offer great coverage, it may require deductibles and have coverage limitations. Make sure your personal property is adequately covered against theft, accidental damage, or loss, by adding a State Farm® Personal Articles Policy.”

However, jewelry isn’t the only consideration for “special items.” According to State Farm, the list reads as follows.

Cameras

Collectibles (such as dolls, model trains, sports cards, comic books, and stamp and coin collections)

Computer equipment and software (personal use only)

Fine art (such as oriental rugs and paintings)

Furs

Hearing aids and medical devices (such as insulin pumps, hearing implants, and artificial eyes and limbs)

Jewelry

Musical instruments

Silverware/goldware

Sports equipment

From the reactions that the interracial ad gained, you can see the intent was a far cry from some people’s perceptions.

But, look on the bright side, at least State Farm now knows which policy holders are possibly racist, right?

What are your thoughts regarding the new ad? Did it bother you? Feel free to share in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Twitter]