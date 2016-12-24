Kristen Stewart’s New Girlfriend: Stewart And Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell Are Dating

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is reportedly celebrating Christmas 2016 with a new girlfriend.

Per a reliable source confirmed by People, Victoria’s Secret model and Personal Shopper star Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart are officially an item.

As the Inquisitr has reported previously, Kristen is a star who prefers to keep her private life private. It wasn’t until her breakout role in the Twilight Saga as Bella Swan that Stewart found it more difficult to keep the public eye out of her personal life. While it’s without question that some of her relationships have received more attention than others – Stewart is no stranger to both love and heartbreak.

According to People, it was a reliable source from Stewart and her new girlfriend’s inner circle that confirmed the new and blooming relationship.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun.”

Recently, Kristen and her new girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, were spotted spending some time together in Savannah, Georgia. This being the same venue where Stewart has been working on a new movie about Lizzie Borden. Borden became infamous for being accused of murdering her stepmother and father with an ax during the 19th century.

Kristen e Stella Maxwell no domingo (11) em Savannah! pic.twitter.com/UgJalr4IPT — Kristen Stewart BR (@KStewartBR) December 12, 2016

Per a second source who also spoke to People about the new relationship, Kristen and her new girlfriend appear to be having a great time together.

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

Prior to her relationship with Stella Maxwell, Stewart was in a relationship with singer St. Vincent. Kristen and St. Vincent made their debut as a couple in October while they were attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. While this event was the first time Kristen and St. Vincent walked down the red carpet together, the two had been practically inseparable since October 3.

What happened to the relationship between Stewart and St. Vincent is unclear. Could the two have broken up? Or is it possible that Kristen is in an open relationship with both St. Vincent and Stella? Considering the fact that Kristen would prefer her private life to be private, it is possible her fans will never know exactly what happened between her and St. Vincent.

According to an inside source, Kristen and her new girlfriend are not very affectionate in public, but appear to be having a great time together. The source also told People that Stella and Kristen were currently staying together in Los Angeles.

The first time rumors started flying that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell could be an item was earlier this year when they were spotted at the Met Gala. Kristen and Stella were spotted leaving an after-party in the same vehicle. After the two were spotted, many started to question whether or not Kristen might have a new girlfriend.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]