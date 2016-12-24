Young M.A. Threatened For ‘Tooka’ Reference, But Why Not Chief Keef?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Antonio J. Newell and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Young M.A.’s “Tooka” reference during her freestyle has Chicago flipping out. Yet, the “OOOUUU” artist got it from Chief Keef. Why does he get a pass?

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk regarding Young M.A. — from her venues constantly swapping, to other rappers attempting to go at her head.

Well, one is attempting to come at Young M.A.’s head, literally.

Unfortunately, there’s now a hit out on the “OOOUUU” artist, and it’s probably all because of a misunderstanding on her part.

Yet, King Yella — a Chicago-based rapper — doesn’t seem to care if Young M.A. knew what she was saying or not.

He wants an apology.

So Many Names For Weed, Nowadays

During the freestyle, Young M.A. states as follows.

“I smoke hookah like it’s ‘Tooka,’ blowing jet clouds / And I only get high to bring the stress down.”

It’s possible that Young M.A. has no idea who Tooka was and probably doesn’t mean any offense by the line within her freestyle verse.

If you’re interested in the video, it’s located below.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

However, it’s done. It’s been said, and people — specifically King Yella — aren’t exactly happy.

Actually, he feels so disrespected by Young M.A.’s line that he recently took to YouTube to express his distaste.

“Since y’all think it’s a game…where the dike h**s at? I’mma pay one of you b****es to stomp that b***h, since the b***h wanna be disrespectful. F**k it.”

According to the source, he’s putting an alleged $200,000 on Young M.A.’s “lesson.”

If you’re interested in watching the video for yourself, it’s below.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you’d like a little background information on Shondale “Tooka” Gregory, XXL reports as follows.

“Tooka is known in the rap world because he and his clique Tooka Gang were infamously dissed by Chief Keef on the songs ‘3Hunna’ and ‘John Madden.’ The tracks caused an issue between Keef and fellow Chi-Town rapper CashOut who was cool with Gregory. “Fast-forward to today and Tooka’s associates still don’t allow any direspect to be put on his name, and have come forward with some serious threats against the Brooklyn rapper for mentioning their fallen homie.”

Why Young M.A. And Not Chief Keef?

According to King Yella, he’s been down with Young M.A.’s music since Day 1. So, to him, it’s not about “hate.” Rather, it’s a question of respect for the fallen.

He says that, if Young M.A. didn’t know “smokin’ hooka like Tooka’ was derogatory, she should now come with an apology for her mistake.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Fetty Wap used a similar line in one of his verses. However, he thought “Tooka” was just another name for weed. There seems to be a new name for it every other day, right?

So, once Fetty recognized his mistake, he corrected the situation with an apology.

However…

Although it’s a messed up and disrespectful line, isn’t King Yella directing his distaste at the wrong people?

If this is such a violation, and he’s so put-off about the “Tooka” line, why is Chief Keef still walking around “unbothered”?

As a supposed rival gang member to Tooka, Keef’s remarks and tauntings should hit Yella much harder than Young M.A.’s — you would think, anyway.

According to BET, there’s currently radar on Young M.A. Apparently, King Yella has mentioned, “You will not be able to perform in Chicago.”

I mean, honestly, I wouldn’t want to perform in a city that brags about its murder rate and is willing to shoot up poor and elderly people, anyway — let alone come at someone young, rich, and famous.

No, thank you.

Heck, it’s so bad in Chicago that — even when King Yella was trying to film for Black Lives Matter — he was the subject of gunfire during the video session. “Chiraq” — America’s “Iraq” — is no joke.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Young M.A. should come correct about the situation if she didn’t mean any disrespect? Feel free to share your comments below.

