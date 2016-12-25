‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7: John Bradley Teases New Season, Holiday Marathon Schedule

Warning: This article could contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones Season 7 cast and crew just wrapped filming for the holidays in Northern Ireland, but there are still a few cast interviews and spoilers popping to keep fans happy until the new year.

For instance, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) recently talked with Digital Spy about the overall theme of Game of Thrones, which will end after its eighth season in 2018.

“It’s interesting thinking about the end of Game of Thrones. Because we don’t know how it ends – we don’t know who wins or who loses – we’ve got no idea what kind of story we’re telling. “We don’t know if it’s an indictment of how bad people can triumph if good men do nothing, or a redemptive story about good triumphing over evil. We just don’t know, so that mystery has fed in to everything we’ve done so far.”

Bradley also promised that Game of Thrones Season 7 will feature more spectacle than ever before — even though it’s a shortened season — and that some of the sequences in the scripts are so epic that they seem “unfilmable.”

“But you find that every year. You read it and you think, ‘They’ve really stitched themselves up here, because there’s no way they can get this on screen’ – and then 10 months later, there it is!”

Meanwhile, fan site Watchers On the Wall reported that Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) and Hafthor Bjornsson (The Mountain) were shooting for one day in Dubrovnik, Croatia, leading up to the Christmas break. Sources said the trio was spotted filming scenes on the city’s Old Town walls. Apparently, filming continued for two more days in various parts of the historic Old City of Dubrovnik with just the episode’s director and the crew.

While it will be at least six months before fans get to see those Game of Thrones Season 7 scenes, HBO has announced a holiday gift to help tide fans over until next summer. Beginning Dec. 26, the network will air all six seasons of the epic series. So whether you’re a die-hard fan ready to relive every plot twist, battle and death, or you’re a curious viewer wanting to check out the series out for the first time, this is your big chance.

Check out the schedule below.

Relive every season of #GameofThrones from 12/26 – 12/31 on @HBO 2 with fire and blood.

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO in the summer of 2017.

[Featured Image by HBO]