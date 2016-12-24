Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wear ‘Zany’ Outfits While Celebrating At His Parents Christmas Party [Pics]

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth donned “zany sweaters” in celebration of the holidays at a Christmas party at Hemsworth’s parents’ home, E! News‘ Corrine Heller reports.

Hemsworth, who has costarred in Hollywood blockbusters like The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence, posted a pic of the couple in their holiday attire to his official Instagram account, prompting Heller to write, “Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth may be the most festive couple yet this holiday season.”

The photo garnered almost 850,000 likes in the first 15 hours it was posted. Hemsworth has 8 million followers on the social media site.

Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, who is dating Liam Hemsworth’s brother Chris Hemsworth (of Thor fame) also posted pictures of the family’s Christmas festivities. Chris was clearly not immune to urge to dress funky for the family party.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the set of the Nicolas Sparks-inspired film The Last Song, according to a timeline of the couple’s romantic involvement compiled by Cosmopolitan. They confirmed they were dating in 2010, after appearing together on the red carpet at an Oscars event.

That same year, Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth was her “muse” for many of the songs on her album Can’t Be Tamed.

“There are a lot of songs that are about Liam,” Cosmopolitan quoted her as saying in an MTV News interview. “All of them are about him in a way, but it’s also about past relationships that you gotta get over and move on and just about freeing yourself from anything that you feel holds you back.”

However, their affair soon began hitting some bumps, several of them. Between 2011 and 2013, Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up and got back together numerous times.

They even announced that they were engaged in June of 2012, only to confirm that their engagement was off in September of 2013 after lingering rumors of a breakup and an accusation that Cyrus perhaps cheated on Hemsworth, Cosmo notes.

The couple “rekindled” their relationship in the beginning of 2016, according to a report Glamour.

“Since rekindling their relationship at the beginning of 2016, Miley and Liam have appeared happier than ever, with Miley even getting a tattoo dedicated to her man,” Glamour reports. “Adding to her 45-strong tattoo list, Miley honoured her fiancé by getting his favourite snack etched on to her arm: a jar of Vegemite. The spreadable snack sits alongside her avocado tattoo, no less.”

Hemsworth, who hails from Australia, is reportedly a big fan of Vegemite.

The couple are currently writing a romantic play together, according to Glamour, and planning their wedding.

“While nothing has been confirmed, rumour has it they are set to marry VERY SOON in Liam’s home country, Australia,” the Glamour article says.

Hemsworth most recently costarred with Woody Harrelson in the Gary Ross western The Duel (2016). Miley Cyrus is rumored to be slated to star in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3, according to her IMDB profile. She’s recently appeared in several episodes of the TV series Crisis in Six Scenes. Her latest album is 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

In lieu of any wedding photos from Miley Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth in the coming weeks, fans will have to settle for the pictures of the couple decked out in their holiday garb. Well, maybe we’ll get to see some glam New Year’s Eve photos too.

