Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend Nutcracker Ballet In Los Angeles [Pics]

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West attended the Nutcracker ballet in Los Angeles, according to a report from E! News. The couple have not often been seen together in public recently.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got out of the house and into the Christmas spirit Friday, marking the pair’s most public joint outing in weeks, following personal turmoil for both,” E! News‘ Corinne Heller and Holly Passalaqua write. “The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband attended a Los Angeles Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center with their daughter North West, 3, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and a few friends. The group was also accompanied by bodyguards.”

One fan snapped a very blurry photo of Kardashian and posted it to Instagram.

So I saw Kim Kordation at the nutcracker tonight she's in the red jacket if you can't see her zoom in.. A photo posted by Savanah Comer (@savanah_ccomer) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

West was the center of even more attention than usual multiple times in the past month.

First he suffered what many described as “a meltdown” during a performance in Sacramento, CA, on November 19. After performing only a couple of songs, West veered off into a political rant in which he appeared to endorse, or suggested he would have voted for, Republican President-elect Donald Trump. It was difficult to parse out exactly what his meaning was.

He then cancelled the rest of the tour for his album The Life of Pablo, CNN reported at the time.

“Weeks of reports of severe exhaustion and ensuing hospitalization” followed, according to the New York Times. Then West resurfaced only to meet with Trump at his New York City office in Trump Tower on December 13.

West was basically unresponsive when reporters approached him in the lobby of the building after the meeting.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump said when asked what the meeting was about. “Life. We discussed life.”

2016 was somewhat of a rough year for Kardashian as well.

In April, speculation grew that Kardashian may have falsified a report about being the victim of an alleged robbery at her Paris hotel.

“There’s a reason why half the world doesn’t believe that armed gunmen stormed into Kim Kardashian’s super-secure Paris lair on Sunday night and made off with $10 million in jewels,” Gersh Kuntzman wrote for the New York Daily News. “Because it’s too good to be true.”

Just a few months later Kardashian sparked controversy again when she called out Taylor Swift for supposedly being “in on” a line in West’s song “Famous” in which he raps “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b*tch famous.”

Swift had originally expressed shock and outrage at the song, but Kardashian released a recording of a conversation between West and Swift in which Swift discusses and jokes about the line with West before the song was released, the Huffington Post reports.

Swift subsequently threatened to sue because she claimed that she did not now the conversation was being recorded and that publicly releasing it constituted an invasion of her privacy. However, reports that producer Rick Rubin and others were listening in on the conversation, with Swift’s knowledge, damaged her claim of having a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Despite their recent troubles, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their children appeared to be a happy family at the ballet.

“At the ballet, Kim wore a large red hoodie and sat next to Kanye, who wore a black one. The two seemed comfortable, gazing in each other’s eyes and talking intimately,” an eyewitness told E! News. “North sat on her mother’s lap. Penelope, seated next to her mother, fell asleep at one point.”

After the performance, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and the kids went on a backstage tour and met several of the dancers, according to E! News. West posed for a photo with them.

