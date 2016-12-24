‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World’: Rem’s Life-Sized Figurine Cost And Release Date Announced, But There Are Other Cute Options Available

Rem, one of the most lovable and popular female characters in Japanese manga and anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World or Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu, is now available as a figurine. While a limited edition life-sized version of Rem has been crafted by FIGUREX, fans can also get their hands on a collection box with five smaller figurines, each with a different set of expressions.

The official Twitter page for the Japanese figure brand, FIGUREX, posted a preview of the life-size statue of Rem, an immersive character in Re:ZERO. Incidentally, the figurine’s face is still deliberately and partially obscured using clever photographic tricks and angles, but based on the details made public, the figure appears to have been crafted with attention to the finer aspects of the character.

FIGUREX is a popular Japanese company that regularly offers life-size bishoujo figures. Rem is just the latest addition to their line of life-size figurines, reported Wow Japan. Till date, the company has made life-size figures of the Osomatsu sextuplets and Non Non Biyori’s Renge.

Besides posting the figurine’s photo on Twitter, FIGUREX also revealed a few details about the life-sized version of the blue oni maid. The figurine stands at 149 centimeters (approximately 5 feet). FIGUREX will be selling the Rem figurine between December 24, 2016 and February 2, 2017. Unfortunately, the figurine doesn’t come cheap.

The company has set the price of the life-sized Rem figure at a whopping 1,480,000 yen (approximately $12,600), and that’s before taxes. The final price of the figure could go as high as 1.6 million yen. Moreover, despite the pre-order taking place at the beginning of the year, the company plans to release the life-sized figure in August 2017.

If the life-sized Rem figurine is a little expensive, the folks at Bushiroad Creative have a little something that should be quite affordable in comparison, owing to the size factor alone. The company released more photos of their set of mini-figures of the blue oni maid. Similar to FIGUREX, Bushiroad posted photos of the figurines on Twitter, reported Chrunchyroll.

However, unlike FIGUREX, Bushiroad is offering five mini-figures in a “Rem ga Ippai Collection Box”. If that’s not all, no two figures bear the same expression. Each figurine has its very own expression that’s inspired from the manga and anime character. Given the number of figurines, buyers will have five different expressions: teary smile, contempt, “sleep on my lap,” pajamas and demonic. The company plans to ship the collection box in April. The company added that the sale is expected to commence in the middle of January 2017.

Rem is undeniably one of the most loved characters in Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu. While she is not as popular as Emilia or Natsu, Rem has been described as a close companion to the protagonist of the series, with an endearing personality. Incidentally, Rem’s birthday falls on February 2. To celebrate the day, two special events, titled “Re:Life of a Rem’s Birthday from Zero,” have been scheduled. As reported by the Inquisitr, these events will take place at the Gamers store in Akihabara and on the 8th floor of the Shibuya Marui department store in Tokyo during the next February.

Incidentally, the creators of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World have also created an interactive visual novel, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss. The birthday events include a talk by the author of the visual novel, Tappei Nagatsuki. The visual novel has been scheduled to release on March 23. If everything goes according to plan, Nagatsuki could also offer autographs to fans.

[Featured Image by MF Bunko J/White Fox]